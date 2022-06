ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Rep Elis Stefanik released a statement in support of the decision. The decision comes after a leak of the draft was published by Politico, a rare breach of the usually secret operations of the court. The leak set off a firestorm among Democratic lawmakers to bolster abortion rights into law, efforts that failed amid unified Republican opposition.

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO