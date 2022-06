CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man with a warrant after chasing him into a Chevron gas station Friday. Paul Jacquez, 38, was seen at around 10:30 a.m. and began to run when he saw deputies. According to deputies, he jumped several fences and ran through multiple yards before The post MCSO: Man with warrant arrested in Castroville gas station storage room appeared first on KION546.

CASTROVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO