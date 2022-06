Click here to read the full article. Billy Eichner doesn’t count Dave Chappelle as one of his “Bros.” The “Billy on the Street” star criticized Chappelle’s jokes about queer and trans people during the Netflix comedy special “Stand Out: An LGBTQ Celebration,” released June 9 after being recorded during Netflix Is a Joke Fest last month. Eichner hosted the largest gathering of LGBTQ+ comics in one stand-up special, as Netflix described, but the “Bros” screenwriter and star took aim at the streamer at itself during his set. “We all know how backwards and dangerous the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ laws are,” Eichner says....

