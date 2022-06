JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- It’s the first day of summer and west Tennesseans have a new place to spend their days enjoying the outdoors, Middle Fork Bottoms recreational area. The over 1000 achers includes over five miles of paved walking and biking trails, lakes for fishing, and access to the Forked Deer River and it's now open to the public .

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO