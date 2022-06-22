ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

PFF: Jets have middle-of-pack defensive front in NFL

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33oaQM_0gIhv3GH00

The New York Jets defensive line still has something to prove a bit, according to Pro Football Focus.

As the football analytics continued their positional group rankings across the NFL, the Jets slotted in right at the average mark of No. 16.

Overall, that earned New York “Tier 3” defensive line status. That is described by PFF as “solid, all-around defensive fronts.”

PFF’s reasoning for the Jets’ placement comes down to something that can be described in one word: Unknowns.

Factored into there are three main players: Quinnen Williams, Carl Lawson and Jermaine Johnson.

The latter two are easy to see what’s unknown. What will their essential first seasons in New York (Lawson’s due to injury) be like? On Williams, he didn’t exactly take a step forward last season, but the jury is still out.

Here’s PFF’s full breakdown on the Jets defensive line:

The Jets’ defensive line was hamstrung last year by a preseason Carl Lawson‘s injury and Quinnen Williams failing to build on a strong 2020 campaign. It still stands out as a group with potential entering the 2022 season, though.

Lawson’s return from injury is accompanied by the addition of first-round pick Jermaine Johnson II and free-agent acquisition Jacob Martin to the edge defender rotation. Martin earned an above-average pass-rushing grade in “true” pass-rush situations in an expanded role last season for Houston, and Johnson is an edge setter who wins with his length and leverage in the run game.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
Yardbarker

Trevor Lawrence hits back at media outlet over signing bonus claim

While the value of numerous cryptocurrencies have indeed plummeted in recent weeks and months, Big Tennessee was mistaken about one pretty important detail. Big Tennessee confused Lawrence’s signing bonus with the Jacksonville Jaguars with a signing bonus the quarterack received as part of a cryptocurrency endorsement deal. Lawrence was...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Martin
Person
Jermaine Johnson
The Spun

Look: Dyson Daniels' Mom Goes Viral At The NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft officially kicked off on Thursday night with Duke's Paolo Banchero going No. 1 overall. In the days leading up to the draft, Auburn's Jabari Smith was expected to go with the top pick. However, the Orlando Magic apparently fooled everyone with the pick. Before the draft...
ORLANDO, FL
Deadline

Tony Siragusa Dies: Super Bowl Winner, Former Fox Sports NFL Analyst & TV Host Was 55

Click here to read the full article. Tony Siragusa, the hulking former NFL defensive tackle who won a Super Bowl with the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, co-hosted the TV series Man Caves and was an NFL sideline analyst at Fox Sports, has died. He was 55. The news was shared on social media by Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, but he did not provide details. Full of personality and nicknamed “The Goose” during his 12 NFL seasons, Siragusa was part of the Ravens defense that was considered among the greatest of all time. He began his career the Colts, making the 1990...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Vince Young Has 2-Word Reaction To Arch Manning News

21 years ago Vince Young became the most-hyped player in history to commit to the University of Texas. With Arch Manning making that same commitment today, the Longhorns legend had some brief thoughts. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Young had just two words for the newly-minted Longhorns quarterback. "Hook Em,"...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Pff#American Football#The New York Jets#Pro Football Focus
Yardbarker

Browns Fans React To Former Player Signing With Steelers

The Browns will get a chance to play a familiar face twice next season. Free agent Larry Ogunjobi, who played defensive tackle for Cleveland for four seasons between 2017 and 2021, recently signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Ogunjobi lined up at defensive tackle for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Ray Lewis releases statement about death of Tony Siragusa

Ray Lewis was among many who paid tribute to former teammate Tony Siragusa on Wednesday. Siragusa and Lewis were teammates on the title-winning 2000 Baltimore Ravens team, and Lewis paid tribute in a statement released Wednesday. Referring to Siragusa as “like a brother,” Lewis called his former teammate the “ultimate competitor” and encouraged everyone to “hug your loved ones for Goose.”
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin On Antonio Brown: NFL World Reacts

Antonio Brown has recently gone on-record that he'd like to retire a Pittsburgh Steeler. But Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin shot that down real quick. Appearing on "The Pivot" podcast, Tomlin was asked about the potential of AB returning to Pittsburgh. Needless to say, Brown shouldn't hold his breath. “Y’all...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Knee-jerk reactions after Arch Manning picks the Longhorns

Arch Manning decided to commit to the University of Texas on Thursday morning, but what does it truly mean for the struggling program?. The celebration is on in Austin. After getting Quinn Ewers as a transfer from Ohio State last year, Texas has now landed another top-notch quarterback recruit in Arch Manning, who is set to join the Longhorns come 2023 after finishing up at Newman High School (La.).
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Has Request For 2 NFL Teams

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders had a message for two AFC East teams on Thursday. Actually, it was a message directed at the NFLPA player reps for the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, who Deion wants to speak with for some reason. "I need the players that’s...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

3 Florida Football Players Are No Longer On The Team

As the Florida Gators prepare for the upcoming college football season, they do so in their first year under head coach Billy Napier. Napier is wasting no time getting the roster in shape either. According to new report, the former Louisiana head coach removed three players from the roster this week.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

123K+
Followers
168K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy