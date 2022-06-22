ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aidy Bryant Would Have Left SNL 'a Few Years Earlier' If COVID Hadn't Happened

By Kelly Wynne
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAidy Bryant had an exit plan from Saturday Night Live years ago. The 35-year-old Shrill star, who joined on SNL in 2012, was ready to leave the NBC sketch comedy show before COVID-19 pandemic halted her plans for a career change. "If it weren't for COVID, I probably would...

E! News

Aidy Bryant Sheds Light on Her Saturday Night Live Exit

Watch: Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon & More Say Goodbye to "Saturday Night Live" Aidy Bryant is opening up about being "Live from New York" no longer. The comedian, who joined Saturday Night Live in 2012, announced her exit from the sketch show in May alongside fellow cast members Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon and Kyle Mooney. Aidy, who was nominated for three Emmys for her work on SNL, said the departure almost happened a lot sooner.
Pete Davidson
Aidy Bryant
Kate Mckinnon
Kyle Mooney
Lorne Michaels
POPSUGAR

Britney Spears Gets a Post-Wedding Haircut

Britney Spears is welcoming newly wed life with a new haircut. The singer posted a picture on Instagram lounging by the pool, and at first glance, you may not have noticed that she recently opted for a fresh hairstyle. If you take a closer look, however, you'd see that Spears's normally mid-back-length hair is now shoulder-length.
HollywoodLife

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 31, & Wife Sam, 54, Kiss After Renewing Wedding Vows

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 31, and his wife Sam Taylor-Johnson, 54, just can’t get enough of each other. The famous duo was photographed on Wednesday celebrating their tenth anniversary with a romantic summer vow renewal! “10 glorious years,” Sam adorably captioned a June 22 Instagram post, alongside double heart emojis. “My incredible husband, father to all 4 girls. I love you, I love you, I love you,” she continued. “Love conquers all.”
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off ‘Fresh Summer Cut’ And Leaves Fans Speechless In New Instagram Post—She Looks Incredible!

If anyone’s known for having iconic, incredible, showstopping hair, it’s Jennifer Aniston—who could ever forget “The Rachel” haircut, which took the world by storm in the 90s? Even now, more than 20 years later, the Friends alum is still rocking gorgeous locks. Recently, her hairdresser, Chris McMillan, shared a picture of the star’s “fresh summer cut” on Instagram, and fans are simply in awe of how stunning she looks!
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak Loses Daytime Emmy, Even With Two Nominations in Same Category

When the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards aired on CBS Friday, Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak had double the luck. Altogether, he boasted two nominations under the same Outstanding Game Show Host category. However, in a humiliating turn of events, neither of Sajak’s nominations led him to a victory. Instead, the category award went to Family Feud host Steve Harvey.
The Independent

Brad Pitt had ‘safe’ AA meetings to avoid ‘atrocious’ treatment of Philip Seymour Hoffman

Brad Pitt has spoken about finding a “private and selective” Alcoholics Annonymous meeting to avoid what he feared would be “atrocious” exploitation by the media.The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star got sober in 2016, following a widely publicised split from his then-wife, Angelina Jolie.He attended AA meetings for a year and a half, and touched on the experience in a new interview.Speaking to GQ for its July/August issue, Pitt recalled: “I had a really cool men’s group here that was really private and selective, so it was safe. “Because I’d seen things of other people, like Philip...
CELEBRITIES

