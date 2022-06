Sandy Roberto Cordasco started Tuesday morning with a shocking surprise. One of her emus was missing from its pen!. “I can’t even believe it,” Cordasco said. “I went to go feed them, and there was only one in the pen, in a six-foot-high enclosure with six-foot high fencing around that! I don’t know how he got out.”

WEST MILFORD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO