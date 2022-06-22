ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, NY

Tamer Mohamed installed as new Lions president

warwickadvertiser.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarwick. The Uplinger Award was given to Lion...

www.warwickadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Perplexing Shaped Tree Captivates Residents in Middletown, NY

Can you figure out what it looks like? A lot of interesting pictures seem to pop up on Facebook, but I had to stare at this one in particular for a bit. One Hudson Valley resident posted a picture and it created a lot of buzz on Facebook. It might just look like a regular tree, but if you look harder, you will see it resembles something else. Who knows, maybe you've even passed it before driving around the Hudson Valley.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

5 Fun and Enriching Spots for Hudson Valley Kids

Summer is officially here, and that means the kids are home from school. What fun adventures do you have planned with the kids in your life? Days by the pool? Trips to the beach? That all sounds like fun, but when you get tired of hanging by the pool, there are some awesome places right here in the Hudson Valley that are both educational and fun.
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

New Club at Former Prime Time in Highland Announces Grand Opening

There was a time when Prime Time in Highland was one of the hottest spots in the Hudson Valley. It was a gay bar, but everybody was welcomed, no matter what their sexual preference was. Prime Time was always busy. You’d be lucky to get a parking space on a weekend night. But once you did, you got to be part of the fun party going on inside.
HIGHLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warwick, NY
Government
City
Warwick, NY
City
Wayne, NY
warwickadvertiser.com

Joseph A. Ciappara, Jr.

Joseph A. Ciappara, Jr., a resident of Warwick, NY passed away peacefully on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence. He was 61. The son of the late Joseph, Sr. and Sandra Roetman Ciappara, Joseph was born on December 30, 1960, in Ridgewood, NJ. Joseph was truly...
WARWICK, NY
Daily Voice

Donations Pour In For Family Of Late West Haverstraw Deli Owner

Members of the community have donated thousands of dollars to support the family of a Hudson Valley deli owner who was killed in a crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway. Anthony Apostolico, a resident of the Orange County town of Chester, died on Sunday, June 19, when a tree fell on top of a pickup truck he was riding in on the parkway in the Rockland County town of Stony Point.
WEST HAVERSTRAW, NY
101.5 WPDH

A Peek Inside The Abandoned Camp La Guardia in Chester, NY

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. There's something fascinating about abandoned buildings. You know that there was once a hustle and bustle of life within the walls but now is lifeless. The walls tell stories of a different time.
CHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions
westchestermagazine.com

This Westchester Bar Is One of the Best in America

Can you guess which Westchester bar Esquire ranked among the top 25 best bars in America in 2022? Hint: It’s in Hastings-on-Hudson. Are you a foodie looking for a fun night out? According to Esquire, if a cocktail and an elegant vibe is your idea of a good time, then Westchester — and one Westchester bar in particular — is the place to be.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Times Herald-Record

Sugar Loaf Mountain eyed for public parkland in move that could be 'game-changer'

CHESTER - The Orange County Land Trust plans to acquire more than 300 acres, comprising a large part of Sugar Loaf Mountain, in an effort to turn long-held private property into public parkland. The Land Trust secured an option agreement to purchase the property from the Palmer family, which has long owned the mountain, whose distinctive, rocky face has been a landmark for generations in the town of Chester's Sugar Loaf hamlet. ...
CHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
101.5 WPDH

Giant Family Carnival This Week in Dutchess County

Summertime is fun time, and there are plenty of fun things to do right here in the Hudson Valley. In fact, starting today, there is something ultra-fun happening right here in Dutchess County. It’s the LaGrange Family Carnival, and it runs today right through Sunday. I can still remember...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Rockland County Openings & Closings

June 23, 2022 – Akwaaba! Experience a teahouse with a difference, featuring a combination of quaint old fashioned tea service and fine dining, with an ethnic flair. The principal, Wilma Glover-Koomson, was born and raised in Ghana, a former British colony, and has designed the Tea Cosy based on her love of everything tea, creating her own blends from teas around the world, and hosting tea formal teas. Opened June 18, 2022 at 4 Old Lake Road, Unit #1, Valley Cottage, NY 10989. Call Wilma at: 845-729-8722 or visit her website at: https://wilmasteacosy.com/
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hyde Park Suffers 2 Huge Losses Within a Week

Shocked doesn’t even describe how I felt when I heard that Junior's Lounge on Salt Point Turnpike had been hit by a truck and destroyed. First of all, nobody knew for quite a while whether or not people were injured or worse. Second, Juniors Lounge is a Dutchess County Institution. It’s been here as long as I can remember.
HYDE PARK, NY
News 12

Warwick school district announces death of sixth grade student

The Warwick community is mourning the loss of a sixth grade student. Warwick Valley Central School District's Superintendent David Leach said Tuesday that student Justin Reale died on June 19. The district wrote that Reale's parents told them that he had a great day on Saturday with his family, and...
WARWICK, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Massive Wasps Spotted in Dutchess County, What Are They?

Bees and wasps are pests that make their way into our yards and on our porches during the summer months. Sometimes they try to get inside. I had my own encounter with them already when they built a nest inside my air conditioner. I was able to fend them off. Some people can't even do that. There are many people who are afraid of bees. According to Choosing Therapy, about 20% of people grow up with a fear of bees. Did you know that there is a fear of wasps too? They aren't the same thing. It's called Spheksophobia and I can understand why it's a thing when there are wasps out there the size of your thumb.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy