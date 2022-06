After twenty years of helping CEOs scale their companies, I've learned most entrepreneurs and business owners are similar. When I talk to them for the first time, I like to start with the same question: Why did you start this company? The answers are as different as the people themselves. So, I drill deeper, Why is that important to you? Why this business and not another? Eventually, after a few rounds of digging, everyone ends at the same conclusion: freedom.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO