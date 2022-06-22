Which Starbucks in California have unionized?

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Workers at 30 California Starbucks locations have filed petitions with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), which initiates the unionization voting process among employees.

Those California stores make up about a tenth of the roughly 300 Starbucks locations across the United States exercising their right to collectively bargain with their employer.

According to Starbucks Workers United, a majority of workers at more than 150 of those nationwide locations have voted in NLRB-officiated elections in favor of unionization.

Of the 30 CA Starbucks locations, 13 have already had votes counted. Nine stores have voted in favor of unionizing. Four have rejected unionization. So far in all, 140 California Starbucks employees have voted to unionize and 60 have voted against joining a union.

California Starbucks that have voted to unionize

Santa Cruz – 745 Ocean St. Votes for union: 13 Votes Against: 1

Santa Cruz – 1909 Mission St. For: 15 Against: 2

Long Beach – 3390 East 7th St. For : 13 Against: 0

Lakewood – 4833 Candlewood St. For: 24 Against: 1

Los Angeles – 138 South Central Ave. For: 5 Against: 0

Anaheim – 131 East Katella Ave. For: 10 Against: 1

Anaheim – 1570 South Disneyland Dr. For: 29 Against: 15

Capitola – 1955 41st Ave. For: 8 Against: 3

La Quinta – 79845 CA-111 For: 5 Against: 4



California Starbucks that have voted not to unionize

Los Alamitos – 3575 Katella Ave. Votes for union: 2 Votes against: 11

Mill Valley – 800 Strawberry Village For: 6 Against: 7

Covina – 611 South Citrus Ave. For: 7 Against: 10

Long Beach – 5251 2nd St. For: 3 Against: 5



California Starbucks with upcoming elections

June

Chatsworth – 9857 Mason Ave. June 29



July

Fresno – 7010 N. Marks Ave. Votes to be counted on July 11

El Dorado Hills – 4311 Town Center Blvd. July 13

Brawley – 1050 South Brawley Ave. July 13

Barstow – 2489 Lenwood Rd. July 27

Sylmar – 12980 Foothill Blvd. July 28



August

Los Angeles – 3241 Figeroa St. Votes to be counted on August 2

Los Angeles – 6066 W. Olympic Blvd. August 3



Date not yet set

Huntington Beach – 6502 Bolsa Ave.

Riverside – 1303 University Ave.

San Francisco – 4094 18th St.

Berkeley – 2224 Shattuck Ave.

Garnde Grove – 12711 Brookhurst Ave.

San Pablo – 14330 San Pablo Ave.

Goleta – 7030 Market PIace Dr.

California Starbucks that have withdrawn petitions

Roseville – 4001 Foothills Blvd.

Sun Valley – 8274 Sunland Blvd.

Starbucks has been among the latest wave of prominent companies seeing unionization efforts among their hourly workers. In December, a Starbucks store in Buffalo became the first to unionize at one of the coffee retailer’s company-owned U.S. stores. At least 150 of Starbucks’ 9,000 company-run U.S. stores have voted to unionize since then, according to the National Labor Relations Board, and at least 10 stores have rejected the union.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

