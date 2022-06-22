What is up with Bemmi Hardware?

The long awaited opening of Burtons Grill & Bar at 109 Commerce Square Pl at the Kentlands in Gaithersburg will take place on Monday, June 27. The restaurant’s opening was delayed several years by the COVID-19 pandemic and later supply chain issues. The 5,000 square foot restaurant will serve lunch and dinner and has seating capacity for 196 patrons, including a 106 seat dining room, 44-seat bar, and an outdoor patio that seats 46. Menu items will include braised short ribs, filet mignon, chicken risotto, and market fresh seafood.
Comments / 1