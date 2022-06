KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly four dozen Cuban migrants are back in the island nation days after the U.S. Coast Guard stopped them at sea off the Florida Keys. Authorities said the crew of the USCG Cutter Charles Sexton repatriated 45 migrants following four interdictions near Book Key, Long Key and Big Pine Key, between Wednesday and Friday.

MARATHON, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO