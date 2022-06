I often reminisce about my childhood when thinking about championship moments. I, and I assume every kid, envisioned being the hero when shooting hoops in the driveway or playing wiffleball in the backyard. For the latter, the scenario was always the same: bottom of the ninth, bases loaded, full count, two outs. It was do-or-die unless it was a bad pitch or there was a dog barking in the background, of course. Then we deferred to the league offices in New York, and they insisted we do the play over. A walk-off grand slam was almost always the outcome, and boy, did the Fla-Vor-Ice hit sweeter in the postgame celebration.

