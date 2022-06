On June 24, New Rochelle Detectives arrested one Jose Maldonado, 51 years of age, of the Bronx, for Larceny by Extortion. Mr. Maldonado was involved in a scheme where a New Rochelle resident was contacted via telephone and told that her grandson was in custody and injured, and that she needed to get $30000 cash to secure his release.

NEW ROCHELLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO