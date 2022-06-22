Seeing mobility change as an opportunity

Laser ablation synthesis in liquid solution (PLAL) is a green technique that allows for the physical formation of nanomaterials. This study indicates the preparation of stable gold nanoparticles (AuNPs) in Gum Arabic (GA) solution via laser ablation as a CT contrast agent. The optical properties were achieved using the absorption spectroscopic technique whereas the morphology and size distribution were investigated by TEM and ImageJ software. TEM image shows greater stability and spherical shape of GA-AuNPs with smaller size at 1.85"‰Â±"‰0.99Â nm compared to AuNPs without GA. The absorption spectrum of pure AuNPs has a lower absorption peak height in the visible range at Î»"‰="‰521Â nm, while the spectrum of GA-AuNPs has a higher plasmon peak height at Î»"‰="‰514Â nm with a blue shift towards lower wavelengths. The concentration of GA that dissolved in 10Â mL of DI water via laser ablation is set at 20Â mg. Increasing the number of pulses has only a minor effect on particle size distribution, which remains tiny in the nanometer range (less than 3Â nm). For energies greater than 200Â mJ, there is a blue shift toward shorter wavelengths. As the concentration of GA-AuNPs increases, the CT number is also increased indicating good image contrast. It can be concluded that there is a positive and significant influence of GA as a reducing agent for AuNPs, and a contrast agent for CT imaging which highlights its superiority in future medical applications.

