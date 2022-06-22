Seeing mobility change as an opportunity

Carbon fibers were successfully fabricated via the electrospinning technique, followed by stabilizing and carbonizing electrospun PAN fibers. A wide range of analytical techniques such as scanning electron microscopy (SEM), transmission electron microscopy (TEM), X-ray diffraction (XRD), Diffuse reflectance spectroscopy (DRS), photoluminescence spectroscopy (PL), vibrating sample magnetometer (VSM) techniques, and Hall effect were performed to study of the effect of carbonization temperature on the physical and chemical characterization of carbon fibers. The SEM images of the PAN precursor exhibit a smooth outer surface, after the stabilization and carbonization process, along with a broken fiber at higher carbonization temperature about 1400Â Â°C. Morphological characterization based on the recorded TEM images of carbonized fibers at 1000Â Â°C and 1400Â Â°C, showed that the obtained morphology can be classified as fiber structures, where their diameters ranged from 196 to 331Â nm. The XRD patterns of PAN-based carbon fibers confirm the structural changes from linear structure into a graphite-like structure. The DRS study indicates the possible Ï€"“Ï€*/Ïƒ"“Ï€* and n"“Ï€* transitions. The presence of the surface functional groups and different trapped radiative recombination on the emission bands is confirmed by the PL. VSM results shows the weak ferromagnetic nature of the carbon fibers.
