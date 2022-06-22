ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Sedalia Police Reports For June 22, 2022

By Rebehka Cramer
 2 days ago
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Sunday morning, Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of West Broadway Boulevard and South Limit Avenue on a vehicle Officers observed speeding. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Jessica Yasmine...

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIX 105.7

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for June 23, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday night, Pettis County Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that had an incorrect license plate. The vehicle began to flee from Deputies and a pursuit began. The vehicle ran at high rates of speed around the northern side of Sedalia for approximately four minutes. Then, the driver bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The vehicle continued forward due to being left in drive and came to a stop in a ditch. Deputies chased the suspect and took him into custody. A female passenger was taken into custody but later released from the scene. Darwin Milton Potts, 51, of Sedalia, was arrested by Pettis County Deputies. Potts was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked in on a 24 hour hold pending charges of Resisting Arrest by Fleeing, Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License, and Careless and Imprudent Driving. Potts was also booked in on a Pettis County Failure to Appear warrant on original charges of Identity Theft in the 1st Degree. Bond on that warrant was set at $250 cash only. Potts also had a Failure to Appear warrant out of Bates County on original charges of Expired Plates with bond set at $150 cash only.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

MSHP Arrest Reports for June 22, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 18-year-old Juan Irineo-Usus of Sedalia at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday in Pettis County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. Irineo-Usus was taken to the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, where he was booked and released.
kmmo.com

BOONVILLE P. D. ASKING FOR HELP FROM THE PUBLIC

UPDATE: THE SUBJECTS HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED ACCORDING TO THE BOONVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT. An area law enforcement agency is asking for help from the public. The Boonville Police Department is seeking help in identifying two individuals in regards to a theft investigation. If you have any information, you can contact Detective...
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri National Guard Major General injured in Jefferson City motorcycle crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were seriously injured after a wreck at the intersection of Route B and Evergreen Drive in Jefferson City. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Levon Cumpton, 51, of Wardsville, was driving a 2008 Victory Vision motorcycle and was attempting to make a left turn when a The post Missouri National Guard Major General injured in Jefferson City motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
City
Sedalia, MO
Pettis County, MO
Crime & Safety
Sedalia, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Pettis County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KIX 105.7

Two Arrested After High-speed Motorcycle Pursuit

Early Thursday morning, the Saline County Sheriff's Office was involved in a pursuit with a motorcycle traveling south of US 65 towards Pettis County. Pettis County Deputies, along with the K-9 Unit, started north on US 65 to assist the Saline County Deputies. The pursuit was terminated by Saline County...
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Holden Woman Injured In JoCo Crash

A Holden woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 1995 Honda Civic, driven by 52-year-old David M. Carrender of Sweet Springs, ran off the left side of the roadway. A westbound 2003 Ford Taurus, driven by 46-year-old Melissa T. Collins of Holden, then overcorrected, ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a rock wall.
HOLDEN, MO
KRMS Radio

Teen Arrested Following High Speed Chase And Marijuana

Apparent late night munchies may have played a contributing role in a late night-early morning pursuit that ended with one in custody in Lake Ozark. A probable cause statement filed in the Camden County Courthouse allege that the sequence of events started Monday in the area of State Highway-242 and Bagnell Dam Blvd.
LAKE OZARK, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Head-on Collision Injures Two Marshall Residents

Two Marshall residents were injured in a head-on collision that occurred early Tuesday morning in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2003 Honda, driven by 24-year-old Charles C. Doss of Marshall, struck a westbound 2013 Chevrolet, driven by 32-year-old Iycel M. Medina-Orozco of Marshall, head-on at 260th Road and Quartz Road at 4 a.m. Tuesday.
MARSHALL, MO
921news.com

Rollover Accident in Cass County Seriously Injures Juvenile

The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to a one vehicle accident on Wednesday, June 22nd at 23803 East Bluestem Drive in Cass County. The accident occurred at approximately 1:25pm when an EZ Go Work Horse, driven by a 16-year-old male from Pleasant Hill, failed to negotiate a curve on gravel, causing him to loss control and the vehicle to overturn, trapping the driver.
CASS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Caldwell County Sheriff Mitchell Allen reports two arrested in one of the largest drug busts in county history

During a follow-up investigation on June 20th, Caldwell County Sheriff Mitchell Allen reports that one of the county’s largest drug arrests was made. Caldwell County deputies arrested 37-year-old Seth Petersohn of Grain Valley and 20-year-old Kaitlyn Cloyde of Independence. They were accused of possessing large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin. They were also accused of possessing marijuana, oxycodone, and drug paraphernalia.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
Public Safety
KYTV

Camden County man charged with incest; judge rules no bond

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A Camden County man will stay behind bars following incest and statutory rape charges. Investigators say DNA evidence confirmed Richard Bennett shares a child with a family member. Police say a concerned person close to the family alerted police that something was wrong. ”In June of...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

SFD, Pettis County Fire Battle Blaze at 640 East 10th

The Sedalia Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire early this morning at 640 E. 10th Street. The fire appears to have originated in the attic, and fire was visible when firefighters arrived. Sedalia Fire Chief Matt Irwin said that all residents were able to escape the burning structure,...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (6/20)

Brian Lynn Jones of Clinton, MO was arrested on 6/13/2022 for stealing a motor vehicle, and altering/removing item number to deprive lawful owner. Kevin Michael Kojeski of Clinton, MO was arrested on 6/14/2022 for possession of a controlled substance. Randi L Overton of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on...
CLINTON, MO
KCTV 5

FBI agents raid Oak Grove doctor’s office

OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - A doctor in Oak Grove is under a federal investigation. FBI agents raided the offices of Dr. David Clark Tuesday. Just after 10 a.m., Sue Moon arrived to the scene of agents swarming the area outside of her bookstore. “There was a black van and...
OAK GROVE, MO
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Firefighters Memorial Ride Is This Saturday

Jeremy Pepin, vice president Sedalia Firefighters Local 103, reminded Council members Monday night of the 13th annual Firefighters Memorial Ride, scheduled for this Saturday at Liberty Park. The ride raises money for local scholarships and also maintains the Firefighters Memorial, located at the park. A ceremony is slated for 10:30...
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Pettis County Jail inmate treated for opioid withdrawl

An inmate at the Pettis County Jail is hospitalized for symptoms related to opioid withdrawal. The Pettis County Sheriff's Office says corrections officers observed an inmate detoxing from opioids Sunday night. The inmate was taken to the hospital where she initially refused treatment. However, she began having seizures while being transported back to the jail and was returned to the hospital.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

Holden Man Killed in JoCo Motorcycle Accident

A Holden man was killed in a motorcycle accident that occurred Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 1993 Chevrolet truck, driven by 43-year-old Christopher V. Daniel of Lone Jack, attempted to make a left turn at Route W, south of NW 450 at 4:37 p.m., and failed to yield to a northbound 2005 Harley Davidson driven by 23-year-old Eric M. Thomason and struck it head-on.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
