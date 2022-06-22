ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Palaye Royale announces US headlining tour with Mod Sun

98online.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePalaye Royale has announced a U.S. headlining tour. The fall outing, which will also feature Mod Sun on the bill, begins September 13...

www.98online.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNET

Best Internet Providers in Phoenix

Phoenix is one of the fastest-growing cities in the US, with thousands relocating to the area yearly. Along with decent air conditioning, the Valley of the Sun's citizens will need a fast, reliable internet connection. If you're a newly arrived resident -- Phoenixite? Phoenician? -- or you've lived in Phoenix for some time now, it's worth looking at options in your area to ensure you're with the best internet provider for your needs.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Phoenix, AZ
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Another Phoenix Church Sues DEA Over Religious Use of Ayahuasca

The Church of the Eagle and the Condor, a religious congregation in Phoenix, gets its name from a prophecy originating in the Andes of Peru, which foretells a cultural unification of the North and South Americas. In fulfillment of this prophecy, they say, members of the church drink ayahuasca, a...
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios Phoenix

3 private pools to rent near Phoenix starting at $45 an hour

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed by pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now hoping the market for opening up private homes to leisure activities extends beyond pandemic-related shutdowns.1. Ahwatukee Tropical Resort Photo courtesy of Swimply.comSurrounded by lush greenery, this tranquil pool can be either heated or chilled.Location: Phoenix.Cost: $45-$50 per hour for up to five guests ($6 per hour, per guest after five guests).Details: Up to 47 guests allowed.2. Salt water pool with iconic views Photo courtesy of Swimply.comEnjoy views of both Camelback and the cityscape at this luxe Mediterranean pad.Location: Paradise Valley.Cost: $45 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Details: Up to 10 guests allowed. Yes, but: You can book additional guests for the fee listed above.3. All-inclusive paradise Photo courtesy of Swimply.comHost your next gathering at this lively suburban oasis with tropical landscaping.Location: Gilbert.Cost: $60 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Details: Up to 50 guests allowed.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Torchy’s Tacos Brings Damn Good Tacos to Arizona with Opening of First Phoenix Restaurant

Get ready, taco lovers, because Torchy’s Tacos is coming to Arizona! The popular Austin-based craft fast-casual brand known for its Damn Good Tacos and addictive Green Chile Queso has announced it will officially open its first restaurant in Phoenix on Wednesday, June 29 at 10 a.m. for dine-in, pick-up and online ordering. Located in the Camelback Colonnade shopping center at 1935 East Camelback Rd, #C-130, the opening marks Torchy’s Tacos’ first restaurant in Arizona, with two additional locations in Phoenix planned for later this year.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mod Sun
wrkf.org

'How could this have happened?' Recalling the history of Phoenix Indian School

A prominent boarding school for Native American children operated in central Phoenix from 1891 to 1990. In the early years, officials tried to wipe out the culture and identity of the students who went to Phoenix Indian. But as reforms slowly changed native boarding schools over the course of decades, it became a place where students could reclaim some of their history.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

PHOTOS: Biltmore penthouse that used to belong to John McCain sells for $6 million

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A piece of Arizona history in central Phenix is off the market. A penthouse that used to belong to the late Sen. John McCain sold for $6 million, according to Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty. The seller was Kelly Sands, a real estate investor and owner of Kovach Enclosure Systems in Chandler and founder of ICON Builders. The unidentified buyer was represented by Mason Blake and Stephen Villabona of PADLAB, a real estate brokerage in Old Town Scottsdale.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Scottsdale’s Javier Soto debuts at ABC15

Storytelling drives new ABC15 anchor Javier Soto. In his 18-year career in Arizona, the Emmy Award-winning journalist has covered the Jodi Arias murder trial, the Yarnell Hill wildfire, Senate Bill 1070 and the major protests that followed, the contempt-of-court cases against former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, the Phoenix serial shooter, and the death of Sen. John McCain.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Palayeroyale Com#Abc
azbigmedia.com

Tempe-based HercuTech disrupts construction with lumber replacement

Construction is changing, and builders are looking for better ways. This is the very reason why Tempe-based HercuTech delivers a lumber replacement with its innovative product, HercuWall, an ICC-certified panelized exterior and demising wall system technology that is disrupting construction. HercuWall is comprised of four common materials – made of...
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix monsoon weather brings dust, rain, lightning: Live radar, updates

PHOENIX - Parts of Arizona saw another round of monsoon weather on June 23, with dust storm warnings in effect across the Phoenix metropolitan area. The remnants of Thursday's storms continued to bring rain to the Valley Friday morning, with chances for wet weather to persist throughout the rest of the week.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
fox10phoenix.com

1st dust storm of 2022 monsoon season hits parts of Phoenix area

PHOENIX - The first big dust storm of the 2022 monsoon season prompted the National Weather Service in Phoenix to issue a Dust Advisory for parts of the state on June 21. Video taken by SkyFOX during the late afternoon hours show a wall of dust near Sacaton. ADOT cameras also captured blowing dust conditions along Riggs Road, south of Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Possible near-abduction worries local mom

A disturbing incident involving her teen daughter and a friend is prompting an Ahwatukee mom to warn parents to teach their kids to be careful when they’re out in the neighborhood. Just after midnight on June 8, her 19-year-old daughter and a friend were the last to leave a...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

RAINFALL TOTALS: How much has fallen in the Valley?

ARIZONA, USA — The Maricopa County Flood Control District is tracking how much measurable rain has fallen around the Valley within the last 24 hours. South Mountain Park: 0.16" Not seeing your neighborhood? Visit www.maricopa.gov/625/Rainfall-Data to see more rainfall totals. Forecast: https://www.12news.com/weather/. Radar: https://www.12news.com/radar. >> Download the 12 News...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy