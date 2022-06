Peugeot has been using the "408" moniker since 2010 in China for a sedan version of the 308 hatchback. It received a comprehensive update this year in the People's Republic, but it's not the car featured in the adjacent images. Rather confusingly, the nameplate is now being repurposed in Europe for a different model. Officially categorized as a fastback, the 408 intended for the Old Continent has an unconventional look akin to the Citroën C5 X.

