St. Cloud Woman Accused of Assault With a Baseball Bat

By Lee Voss
 3 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman faces felony assault charges after allegedly hitting two other women with a baseball bat. Thirty-two-year-old Elizabeth Huggins is charged with two counts...

