DETROIT (TCD) -- A 30-year-old woman was taken into custody after her 3-year-old son was reportedly found dead inside her freezer while officers conducted a welfare check. On Friday, June 24, Child Protective Services and Detroit Police Department officers responded to a home on the 12700 block of Monte Vista for a well-being check. Detroit Police Chief James White said at a press conference the officers who first went to the house "recognized that there was something not right about the conversation" they had with the child's mother.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO