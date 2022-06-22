ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Florida Reckless Driver Was Saving His Own Life

By Keith Connors
995qyk.com
 3 days ago

Florida Reckless Driver Was Saving His Own Life. Police saw a car swerving and speeding, so they pulled it over. Why was that out of the ordinary? They'd soon find out about a kidnapped driver. Martin County sheriff's deputies witnessed the car driving recklessly. The reckless driver and...

995qyk.com

ESPN

Game 6 status of Andre Burakovsky, Brayden Point unclear for Colorado, Tampa Bay, respectively

TAMPA, Fla. -- The status of a couple of key players remains uncertain for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. Colorado coach Jared Bednar says there's a chance Game 1 overtime hero Andre Burakovsky could return Sunday night following a three-game absence from the best-of-seven series. Tampa Bay's Brayden Point figures to be a game-time decision for the two-time defending champion Lightning, too.
TAMPA, FL
markerzone.com

LIGHTNING OWNER FLIES ENTIRE STAFF TO COLORADO FOR GAME 5

Tamap Bay Lightning owner, Jeff Vinik, flew the team's entire full time staff to Denver for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche. Apparently the Lightning employees took up the better part of section 322 of Ball Arena in Colorado. Reportedly, some of these seats cost $1500.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Lightning get Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli injury updates for Game 5 vs. Avalanche

The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the brink of elimination against the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final. Ahead of Game 5, Lightning head coach Jon Cooper provided an update on injured forwards Brayden Point and Anthony Cirelli. According to NHL.com, Cooper revealed that Point and Cirelli are being considered game-time decisions ahead of […] The post Lightning get Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli injury updates for Game 5 vs. Avalanche appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

Lightning’s Game 4 Loss the Result of More Than a Blown Call

The Tampa Bay Lightning suffered an extremely difficult 3-2 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday for a few reasons. In falling behind 3-1 in the Stanley Cup Final, it appears that Nazem Kadri’s game-winner should not have been allowed because the Avalanche had too many men on the ice. Yet, it was not the only issue that led to the Lightning’s loss.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Lightning left stunned in overtime

June 23, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Lightning’s dream of becoming the first NHL team to win three-straight Stanley Cups since Ronald Reagan’s first term got a lot more difficult following a dramatic 3-2 loss Wednesday night. Playing in front of a raucous home crowd at Amelie Arena, the Bolts took control of Game 4 early but failed to put the Colorado Avalanche away. With Tampa Bay battling a series of injuries, the game went into sudden-death overtime tied at two. Colorado’s Nazem Kadri found the net with 7:58 remaining in the extra period, sealing an Avalanche victory. The goal shocked the Lightning and the Tampa Bay faithful, as it appeared Colorado had too many men on the ice during the play. After the game, the NHL released a statement calling the potential penalty a “judgment call.” The call, or lack thereof, is not subject to review. Tampa Bay now heads to Denver for Friday’s Game 5, down 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.
TAMPA, FL

