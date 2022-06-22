John George Sewalk, Jr. passed away peacefully at the age of 91 years old on June 8, 2022, surrounded by his family at home in Surprise, Arizona. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Patricia Margaret Sewalk.

John is survived by his three children, Karen Sewalk (Dan Rooney), David Sewalk and Laura Duffner (Brett), along with five grandchildren.

John was born in Rankin, Pennsylvania. He served in the U. S. Navy as a Petty Officer, while also playing baseball, and was station in San Diego, California and Jacksonville, Florida. He had a tryout with the Brooklyn Dodgers, but told us, "They had a really good pitcher that day and he didn't make the team." After leaving the Navy, he attended the University of Pittsburgh on the G.I. Bill , where he earned a B.S. degree in Metallurgical Engineering. While he attended college and worked in downtown Pittsburgh, he met the love of his life, Patricia, at the coffee machine of all places. She worked for the I.R.S. at that time. They fell in love almost immediately and were married a year later. Shortly after graduation, John's career took him to Coshocton, Ohio where he raised his family and eventually became the plant manager of Universal Cyclops (now Armco), a specialty steel company. After 30 years, he retired and moved with Patricia to Surprise, Arizona. They both loved living in Arizona and were socially active where they made many new friends taking bridge lessons, dance lessons and working out at the fitness center.

John requested no service and will be cremated and laid to rest beside his loving wife Patricia at the Nation Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.

Donations in John's memory to charities close to his heart are the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and Prince of Peace Catholic Church at 14818. W. Deer Valley Drive, Sun City West, Arizona.