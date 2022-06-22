ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police search for man who allegedly choked, sexually assaulted woman in Queens

By CBS New York Team
 2 days ago

NEW YORK - Police want your help finding a sex abuse suspect who attacked a woman in Queens.

It happened on June 28 at 6 a.m. near 118th Street and North Conduit Avenue in Wakefield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EQn1z_0gIhPd7200
DCPI

According to police, a 29-year-old woman was walking when the suspect approached her from behind and grabbed her, choking her and taking her to the ground. The suspect then dragged the victim to a nearby park and sexually assaulted her.

He stole her ring and ran off northbound on Lefferts Boulevard.

The victim was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

