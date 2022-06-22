ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Next Chances for Rain in Indiana

By John Herrick
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHERN INDIANA--There is a chance of severe thunderstorms for some areas south of I-70 in Indiana Wednesday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service. “We have a slight chance of rain south of the I-70 corridor, but we’re expecting most areas to...

