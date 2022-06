INDIANAPOLIS – A father in Indianapolis has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for the death of his 28-day-old son. In December 2019, first responders took Michael Gaunt’s son to Riley Hospital for Children after he was found unresponsive. The child had brain cell and tissue damage, in addition to a clavicle and spiral fracture. At the time, Guant and the baby’s mother were not able to provide any explanation for the injuries the child sustained.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO