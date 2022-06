WOODGATE - Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service for Mickey A. Womack, on Saturday, June 25, at 11 a.m. at Woodgate Cemetery. Mrs. Womack passed away on January 25, 2022. She was the widow of Richard Womack, who passed away in 2011. Mrs. Womack had owned Mic’s Lunch Box in downtown Boonville; at the time of her passing away, she was employed as an account clerk for Richard Smith in Boonville.

