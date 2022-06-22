ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland Patent, NY

Janice Mary Kehl

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLAND PATENT — On June 14, 2022, we lost our beloved Aunt Jan. Janice Mary Kehl was always a woman of faith, with a love for the outdoors and animals of all kinds. She spent her childhood growing up on Butternut Street in West Utica with her parents...

Funeral notices — June 24, 2022

AVERSON — Thomas Averson, 76, of Utica, on June 16, 2022. Services 1:15 p.m. today at Forest Hill Cemetery. No calling hours. Arrangements by Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, Utica. BLISS — Theodore F. Bliss, 80, of Clark Mills, on Dec. 22, 2021. Services 11 a.m....
UTICA, NY
Marcia Stevens Gaffney

WHITESBORO, NY — Marcia Stevens Gaffney died June 10, 2022, in Westerly, Rhode Island. She was born May 22, 1938, to Kathryn Richards Stevens and W. Cullen Stevens in Rome, New York. She was a 1956 graduate of Rome Free Academy and 1960 graduate of Syracuse University. She married Dr. Edward T. Gaffney in June of 1961. After raising four children she obtained a Masters Degree in Education from SUNY Oswego. She worked for twenty two years at Oneida County BOCES as both an administrator and teacher, retiring in 2012. She was a past President and member of the Utica Junior League, a board member and a past president of the Utica YWCA. Marcia was honored as Woman of the Year for Volunteerism at the Women’s Day Celebration in 1979.
WHITESBORO, NY
Births — June 24, 2022

AREVALOS — To Nicholas Arevalos and Breanna Domena, of Canastota, on Monday, June 20, 2022 in Oneida Health, a son, Daxton Miles. BENTON — To Kyle and Nicole Benton, of Rome, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Oneida Health, a son, Kieran Parker. BRIDGE — To Zachary Bridge...
ONEIDA, NY
Rome Free Academy grad Mazzaferro is new Camden athletic director

CAMDEN — For Josh Mazzaferro, the Camden school district’s solid culture surrounding athletics and academics stands out. Those are reasons why the 27-year-old Mazzaferro is excited about his new role as Camden’s athletic director. He begins his position July 1. “I know it is a district that...
City
Holland Patent, NY
Graveside service for Mickey A. Womack

WOODGATE - Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service for Mickey A. Womack, on Saturday, June 25, at 11 a.m. at Woodgate Cemetery. Mrs. Womack passed away on January 25, 2022. She was the widow of Richard Womack, who passed away in 2011. Mrs. Womack had owned Mic’s Lunch Box in downtown Boonville; at the time of her passing away, she was employed as an account clerk for Richard Smith in Boonville.
WOODGATE, NY
GALLERY: Proctor High School graduation - June 24, 2022

Utica's Thomas R. Proctor High School Class of 2022 conducted its commencement exercises on Friday, June 24 at the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium. Check out this recorded lives stream of the ceremony: https://livestream.com/uticacsd/proctorgrad2022.
UTICA, NY
Two graduates symbol of ‘hope’ at NYSSD

ROME — With themes of hope, perseverance and living life to its fullest, teachers, administration and staff at the New York State School for the Deaf sent two graduates out into the world for future success during Friday’s Class of 2022 graduation ceremony. “Pomp & Circumstance” sounded the...
ROME, NY
Powered by volunteers, 53 beds built for children in need

YORKVILLE — To help ensure local children have the opportunity to sleep in their own bed and not on the floor, National Grid employees gathered at the Meyda Tiffany factory, 55 Oriskany Blvd., to volunteer with the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace and help build more than 50 beds for kids in need.
UTICA, NY
MVCC, partners to bring back paramedics program

UTICA — A paramedic and emergency medical services degree program will be reinstated at Mohawk Valley Community College in the fall, through an agreement with the Mohawk Valley Health System, according to MVCC and Midstate EMS officials. The paramedic associates degree program will provide a pathway from an EMT-basic...
MOHAWK, NY
Obituaries
Adult Literacy Program grads lauded at ceremony

HERKIMER — Nearly two dozens area adults were recently recognized for earning their diplomas through the Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES Adult Education Literacy Program this school year. During the ceremony, Herkimer BOCES District Superintendent Sandra Sherwood told the 23 graduates that their hard work, tenacity and belief in themselves has paid...
HERKIMER, NY
50 Forward Mohawk Valley to celebrate anniversary

VERONA — 50 Forward Mohawk Valley Verona Beach, 6734 Route 13, will host a one-year anniversary celebration in conjunction with World Elder Abuse Awareness Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 27. There will be tours of the center, food, vendors, special deals on membership and more...
MOHAWK, NY
'Celebrating love and joy': Cazenovia hosts 2nd Annual Pride Fest

CAZENOVIA — Rainbows filled the streets this past weekend to mark the village’s 2nd annual Pride Fest, hosted by the Caz Pride Committee. The festivities were kicked off with the occasion’s first ever pride parade on Saturday. Several pride attendants — a number of them younger in...
CAZENOVIA, NY
BOCES earns four national awards

VERONA — The National School Public Relations Association recognized Madison-Oneida BOCES with four awards in its 2022 Publications and Digital Media Excellence contest. This year’s awards recognize the following MOBOCES work:. An Award of Excellence in the Excellence in Writing category for an article about an MOBOCES partnership...
ONEIDA, NY
Boilermaker recognizes local volunteers, press with awards

The Boilermaker Road Race recognized two long-time volunteers and a media member for their contributions to the race on Thursday, June 16. The 2022 Les Diven Media Award for exceptional race coverage was presented to John Clifford of the Daily Sentinel. The Peter J. DeStefano Volunteers of the Year awards were presented to long-time volunteers Jack Atkinson and Sherwood “Bud” Berthold.
ROME, NY
Landon Miller on dean’s list

BOONVILLE — Among the undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester was Landon Miller, a finance major from Boonville. Students who make the dean’s list have achieved a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the semester.
BOONVILLE, NY
Buttenschon launches summer reading challenge

Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, Marcy, announced the beginning of the New York State Assembly’s 2022 Summer Reading Challenge with a visit to Bellamy Elementary School in Rome. Children and youth who demonstrate that they read for 15 minutes for 40 or more days during the months of July and...
ROME, NY
Boilermaker Walk returns to race weekend

UTICA - This year’s Boilermaker Weekend will feature the return of the Boilermaker Walk after a four-year hiatus, race officials announced recently. Walkers have the option of a three-mile or four-mile course, which will begin at noon on Saturday, July 9 at the Mohawk Valley Community College Utica Campus.
UTICA, NY

