This lipstick-inspired portable fan helps keep you cool anytime, anywhere

We’ve seen loads of Nintendo Switch concepts that explore the console’s modular design and motion tracking abilities, from Labo kits to even this absurd Joy-Con that turns the Switch into an augmented reality gaming device, but this is a pleasant first. Designed by Sydney-based Alquemy, who clearly feels the Nintendo Switch is capable of being more than a gaming machine, this unique set of modular controllers turns the Nintendo Switch into a one-of-a-kind electronic music production and deejaying station. Modeled on the Akai Pro MPC (a popular MIDI controller), these modules snap to the sides of the Switch’s screen, turning it into a deejay set. You’ve got buttons, knobs, keys, everything you need to control playback, and obviously a touchscreen surface that gives you complete control over the entire experience. Before I sing more praise for this concept, it’s worth noting that this Nintendo Switch Akai Pro MPC crossover is just that… a concept. However, if there’s someone at Akai reading this, you may want to just build out a prototype, even if it’s just for kicks! I’m sure there’s a small intersection between the gaming and the electronic music-making community that will ABSOLUTELY love this!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO