Two men sentenced out of Los Angeles County and incarcerated in Kern Valley State Prison are accused of killing another inmate in the prison earlier this week. According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Esteban Ceja, 29, and Adrian Gurrola, 31, are believed to have attacked another inmate in a common room with an “inmate-manufactured” weapon.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO