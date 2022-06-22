ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grass Valley, CA

Hangtown Music Festival Shares Final Year Lineup: Railroad Earth, Yonder Mountain String Band, Karl Denson, More

By James Sissler
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHangtown Music Festival will return this October for its final year before organizers retire the name. The festival will take place at its new home at the Nevada County Fairgrounds in Grass Valley, CA on October 20th–23rd with a lineup featuring Railroad Earth, Yonder Mountain String Band, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe,...

