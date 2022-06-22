ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Morris, PA

This Simple Elementary School is Now a Million Dollar Luxury Home You Have to See

By Lisa Marie
 4 days ago
This is the story of how a simple little elementary school grew up to be a luxury multi-million dollar home you won't believe. First. This little gem is located in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. Sitting on a total of 11 acres, the building was once Perry Elementary School which would account for...

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hempfield veterinary center attracts pets, owners with treats, tours

Hannastown Veterinary Center’s Summer Treat Social attracted more than 40 owners and their pets Saturday afternoon, including Kristy McCracken and her Burmese Mountain Dog, Riley. At 13 months, rambunctious Riley is well on the way to reaching the 2-foot height at the shoulders many dogs of that species achieve...
GREENSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Aldi grocery store in Monroeville celebrates grand opening

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Monroeville has a new grocery store. New Aldi store: Click the video player above to watch the report. Aldi held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome shoppers to its newest location Thursday morning. The store is on William Penn Highway, between Duff Road and Miracle Mile Shopping...
MONROEVILLE, PA
wtae.com

1 dead in Uniontown house fire

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — The coroner was called to a house fire in Uniontown Saturday afternoon, according to Fayette County 911 dispatch. Firefighters battled a fire on Ellwood Street for around two hours. The call was initially dispatched around 11:30 a.m. Uniontown police confirmed one person was dead. Uniontown Police...
UNIONTOWN, PA
Tribune-Review

Lawsuit settled in lawyer's death at Greensburg YMCA

A wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family members of a local attorney who was found dead in the sauna last year at the Greensburg YMCA has been settled. According to court records, a Westmoreland County judge on June 7 approved the agreement to end the litigation that claimed the facility was responsible for the March 15, 2021, death of lawyer David Robinson, who also served as a YMCA board member.
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: UPS employee keeps Ross Township woman from losing life savings to scam

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A UPS employee kept a Ross Township woman from losing a significant amount of her savings to a scam, police said. The woman got a call from a man on Tuesday claiming to be her grandson in trouble, saying he needed money to pay his bail bond fee, Ross Township police said on Facebook. The victim gave cash to a man that came to her home claiming to be a courier, and police said the scammers later requested more money overnight through UPS. Police said when the woman went to the UPS store on McKnight Road, an employee realized it was likely a scam and persuaded her to contact police. Officers credited the "vigilant" employee with saving the woman from suffering another large financial loss.  The FBI said elder fraud exploded during the pandemic. The number of scams targeting seniors in 2021 was 74% higher than the previous year, costing more than $1.7 million in reported losses. Also on Tuesday, Allegheny County police said a man from Florida was arrested after he allegedly pulled a bail bond scam and took $14,000 from a Bell Acres resident. Ross police said they're still investigating. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Somerset man crashed motorcycle into electric fence, rushed to hospital

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man was rushed to the hospital after crashing his Yamaha sports bike into an electric fence, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) report. According to PSP, the 41-year-old was traveling on New Centerville Road (Route 281) in Milford Township on June 10. At around 9:30 p.m. the driver lost control […]
SOMERSET, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

6 injured in explosion at Pennsylvania marijuana plant

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Six people were injured after an explosion at a marijuana plant on Wednesday in Fulton County.WTAJ-TV reports the explosion happened just before noon at Ilera Healthcare on North Hess Road in Taylor Township. One of the six injured people was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh with burns on more than 30 percent of their body.The Ilera Healthcare facility has at least 300 workers. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man sues UPMC over COVID test

A Monroeville man is suing UPMC after a misread COVID-19 test and a phone call that forced him to cancel his wedding. “I think the physician assistant was transparent because she was crying on the phone,” Martin said. “We were both crying. She was trying to make it good. I'm not getting this money back. She said, ‘I don't think I can do that,’ and I said, ‘I need to speak to someone that can.’ That was the most emotional part of it."
MONROEVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Dick's Sporting Goods CEO announces travel expense reimbursement to employees seeking abortions in another state

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Following the Supreme Court's ruling that has overturned Roe v. Wade, Pittsburgh-based Dick's Sporting Goods' CEO has announced that the company will provide travel expense reimbursement for employees seeking abortion access.Company President and CEO Lauren Hobart posted the announcement to her LinkedIn page."We recognize people feel passionately about this topic – and that there are teammates and athletes who will not agree with this decision. However, we also recognize that decisions involving health and families are deeply personal and made with thoughtful consideration. We are making this decision so our teammates can access the same health care...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Uniontown woman dead following shooting outside bar

A Uniontown woman was shot and killed outside a city bar on Thursday night, according to police. Officers responded to the 200 block of North Gallatin Avenue outside McPatton’s Pub around 10:20 p.m., where they found Samantha Harden, 34, with a single gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead a short time later at Uniontown Hospital, police said.
UNIONTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Over 25 grams of drugs found in Altoona parole check, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A parole check at an Altoona apartment led to the drug arrest of a resident, according to Allegheny Township Police Department who were helping state parole agents. On June 22 police showed up to 36-year-old Niheim Miller’s apartment along 307 60th Street and detained him after seeing drug paraphernalia in the kitchen […]
ALTOONA, PA
