Sedalia Police Reports For June 22, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday night, Pettis County Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that had an incorrect license plate. The vehicle began to flee from Deputies and a pursuit began. The vehicle ran at high rates of speed around the northern side of Sedalia for approximately four minutes. Then, the driver bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The vehicle continued forward due to being left in drive and came to a stop in a ditch. Deputies chased the suspect and took him into custody. A female passenger was taken into custody but later released from the scene. Darwin Milton Potts, 51, of Sedalia, was arrested by Pettis County Deputies. Potts was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked in on a 24 hour hold pending charges of Resisting Arrest by Fleeing, Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License, and Careless and Imprudent Driving. Potts was also booked in on a Pettis County Failure to Appear warrant on original charges of Identity Theft in the 1st Degree. Bond on that warrant was set at $250 cash only. Potts also had a Failure to Appear warrant out of Bates County on original charges of Expired Plates with bond set at $150 cash only.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO