ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Sedalia Police Reports For June 22, 2022

By Rebehka Cramer
Awesome 92.3
Awesome 92.3
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Sunday morning, Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of West Broadway Boulevard and South Limit Avenue on a vehicle Officers observed speeding. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Jessica Yasmine...

awesome923.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIX 105.7

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for June 23, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday night, Pettis County Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that had an incorrect license plate. The vehicle began to flee from Deputies and a pursuit began. The vehicle ran at high rates of speed around the northern side of Sedalia for approximately four minutes. Then, the driver bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The vehicle continued forward due to being left in drive and came to a stop in a ditch. Deputies chased the suspect and took him into custody. A female passenger was taken into custody but later released from the scene. Darwin Milton Potts, 51, of Sedalia, was arrested by Pettis County Deputies. Potts was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked in on a 24 hour hold pending charges of Resisting Arrest by Fleeing, Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License, and Careless and Imprudent Driving. Potts was also booked in on a Pettis County Failure to Appear warrant on original charges of Identity Theft in the 1st Degree. Bond on that warrant was set at $250 cash only. Potts also had a Failure to Appear warrant out of Bates County on original charges of Expired Plates with bond set at $150 cash only.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Traffic Stop for Expired Plates Leads to High-speed Chase

On Wednesday night, Pettis County Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that had an incorrect license plate. The vehicle began to flee from Deputies and a pursuit began. The vehicle ran at high rates of speed around the northern side of Sedalia for approximately four minutes. Then, the driver bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri National Guard Major General injured in Jefferson City motorcycle crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were seriously injured after a wreck at the intersection of Route B and Evergreen Drive in Jefferson City. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Levon Cumpton, 51, of Wardsville, was driving a 2008 Victory Vision motorcycle and was attempting to make a left turn when a The post Missouri National Guard Major General injured in Jefferson City motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
Pettis County, MO
Crime & Safety
Sedalia, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Pettis County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Awesome 92.3

Two Arrested After High-speed Motorcycle Pursuit

Early Thursday morning, the Saline County Sheriff's Office was involved in a pursuit with a motorcycle traveling south of US 65 towards Pettis County. Pettis County Deputies, along with the K-9 Unit, started north on US 65 to assist the Saline County Deputies. The pursuit was terminated by Saline County...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Domestic Violence#Police Station#Sedalia Police#Ncic
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Holden Woman Injured In JoCo Crash

A Holden woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 1995 Honda Civic, driven by 52-year-old David M. Carrender of Sweet Springs, ran off the left side of the roadway. A westbound 2003 Ford Taurus, driven by 46-year-old Melissa T. Collins of Holden, then overcorrected, ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a rock wall.
HOLDEN, MO
kjluradio.com

UPDATED: Sedalia home damaged by fire

UPDATE: Sedalia Fire Chief Matthew Irwin says the State Fire Marshall has ruled the fire as undetermined because of extensive damage. He says 75-80% of the home was damaged with roof failure on the rear of the structure. A home in Sedalia is damaged by fire. The Sedalia Fire Department...
SEDALIA, MO
921news.com

Rollover Accident in Cass County Seriously Injures Juvenile

The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to a one vehicle accident on Wednesday, June 22nd at 23803 East Bluestem Drive in Cass County. The accident occurred at approximately 1:25pm when an EZ Go Work Horse, driven by a 16-year-old male from Pleasant Hill, failed to negotiate a curve on gravel, causing him to loss control and the vehicle to overturn, trapping the driver.
CASS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (6/20)

Brian Lynn Jones of Clinton, MO was arrested on 6/13/2022 for stealing a motor vehicle, and altering/removing item number to deprive lawful owner. Kevin Michael Kojeski of Clinton, MO was arrested on 6/14/2022 for possession of a controlled substance. Randi L Overton of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on...
CLINTON, MO
KCTV 5

FBI agents raid Oak Grove doctor’s office

OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - A doctor in Oak Grove is under a federal investigation. FBI agents raided the offices of Dr. David Clark Tuesday. Just after 10 a.m., Sue Moon arrived to the scene of agents swarming the area outside of her bookstore. “There was a black van and...
OAK GROVE, MO
KMZU

Warrensburg driver injured in single vehicle accident

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. – A Warrensburg driver is injured after swerving off the roadway yesterday afternoon. Emergency crews were dispatched to an overturned vehicle at approximately 5:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of Northwest Highway 2, according to highway patrol reports. The indicated driver, 22-year-old Merissa Bailey, allegedly traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch while attempting to avoid an object in the road.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KRMS Radio

Two Recovering From Crash In Benton County

Two people are recovering following a crash in Benton County over the weekend. According to the Highway Patrol, it happened on Saturday on US 65 just south of Warsaw. Investigators say that 58-year-old Tammy Rash, of Clever was turning onto the highway from Byrumm Avenue, when 33-year-old Holly Eierman, of Edwards, hit Rash’s car.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
818K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy