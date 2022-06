Famed 20th Century American architect Frank Lloyd Wright designed hundreds of buildings. But there's only one gas station of his in operation. Best Service station in Cloquet, Minn., first opened in 1958 as Lindholm Service Station, owned by local oil businessman R.W. Lindholm. It was an opportunity for Wright to flex an idea from his Broadacre City. Wright was anti-city, and he had apprentices work on a model that imagined a more agrarian land use plan. Cars were integral in order to traverse his spread-out plan. One Greater Minnesota Reporter Kaomi Lee visits the station to learn more about it from architectural historian Richard Kronick.

