Get ready, taco lovers, because Torchy’s Tacos is coming to Arizona! The popular Austin-based craft fast-casual brand known for its Damn Good Tacos and addictive Green Chile Queso has announced it will officially open its first restaurant in Phoenix on Wednesday, June 29 at 10 a.m. for dine-in, pick-up and online ordering. Located in the Camelback Colonnade shopping center at 1935 East Camelback Rd, #C-130, the opening marks Torchy’s Tacos’ first restaurant in Arizona, with two additional locations in Phoenix planned for later this year.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO