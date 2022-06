MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Showers and storms rolled through the News 5 area this afternoon, but those cleared out heading into this evening. That rain kept our temperatures from getting as hot as they have been over the past week. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid- to upper-70’s with clouds lingering in the region ahead of our next big rainmaker tomorrow. There is a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with a couple rounds possible throughout the day. One round will move through the area in the morning hours, and then more will be possible heading into the afternoon. Storms will be scattered, but widespread. Thankfully, temperatures will only be able to reach into the low-90’s due to this system.

MOBILE, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO