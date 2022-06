MLB.com | Mike Petriello: The Yankees, as you may have noticed, are off to one of the best starts in MLB history. Petriello puts this run into context, and breaks down the paths the team could take from here on out, including the path toward the all-time wins record of 116. He notes that a run at the record is still unlikely, with plenty of time remaining for the Yankees to just fall off pace a bit. But the good news is that, of the other teams in history to start this strong, the average winning percentage over the final 93 games of the year was .624. If the Yankees won at that rate, they’d finish with 109 wins, a very fine total indeed.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO