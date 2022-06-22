Benton County Considering Jail Remodel Project

(KNSI) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is now investigating after a barricaded suspect was shot during a standoff Wednesday night. According to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the home of 39-year-old Brandon Gardas at 12:37 a.m. Tuesday for a fight between him and a woman. Gardas was reported to be armed with a rifle and had warrants for his arrest for domestic assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm. A woman and children were inside the home at the time of the call. Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer said they were released unharmed, but Gardas refused to surrender. Deringer said Gardas was armed with a handgun and what he described as a long gun and had fired several rounds from the long gun at officers.

