Benton County, MN

Benton County Considering Jail Remodel Project

By Lee Voss
 3 days ago
FOLEY -- Benton County is taking a look at updating the county jail. A recent inspection by the Minnesota Department of Corrections determined the jail operates at a high level of compliance, but it is lacking enough intake holding cells. Sheriff Troy...

hometownnews.biz

Morrison County Sheriff’s Office June 24, 2022 – Flooding in Randall Area

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on 6-24-2022 at approximately 2:44 am, their office started receiving reports of flooding in and around the city of Randall, MN. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Randall area received approximately eight inches of rainfall which started to flood downtown Randall. Emergency...
RANDALL, MN
WJON

Flooding Update: Parts of Highway 10 Reopening

BAXTER -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reopening a section of Highway 10 that had been closed due to flooding. As of Saturday afternoon, officials say one lane of eastbound Highway 10 between Motley and Little Falls has reopened to traffic. Westbound Highway 10 in that same stretch remains closed for the time being.
BAXTER, MN
thenewsleaders.com

Chief responds to council about shootings

A shooting incident Sunday, June 12 in Sartell has many residents concerned, including the Sartell City Council members. At the June 13 council meeting, members asked Sartell Police Chief about the incident and if and how such shootings can be prevented. At 2:31 p.m. June 12, the Sartell Police Department...
SARTELL, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Big Lake Police Department - Calls for Service - Jail Bookings

Total Calls for Service for Week: 175; 2022 Calls for Service: 4,320; Traffic Stops/Enforcement: 40; Citations: 6; Arrests: 8; Medical Emergency Calls: 8; Mental Health/Check Welfare: 8; Civil Mediation (Child Custody-Property): 4. BLPD Arrests:. Paul Olson - (Age 36 – Big Lake, MN) – order violation; Sheryl Stimpson – (Age...
BIG LAKE, MN
knsiradio.com

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Investigating the Officer Involved Shooting in St. Michael

(KNSI) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is now investigating after a barricaded suspect was shot during a standoff Wednesday night. According to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the home of 39-year-old Brandon Gardas at 12:37 a.m. Tuesday for a fight between him and a woman. Gardas was reported to be armed with a rifle and had warrants for his arrest for domestic assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm. A woman and children were inside the home at the time of the call. Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer said they were released unharmed, but Gardas refused to surrender. Deringer said Gardas was armed with a handgun and what he described as a long gun and had fired several rounds from the long gun at officers.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Register Citizen

Residents, officials step up to rescue hoarded cats from Winsted home

WINSTED — A home on Moore Avenue was investigated for an animal hoarding situation Thursday, and a large number of cats are being removed from the property, according to Town Manager Josh Kelly. Kelly wrote a message on his Town Manager Facebook page Thursday. “By now, many (Winsted) residents...
WINSTED, MN
CBS Minnesota

One lane of flooded Highway 10 reopens in north-central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A section of Highway 10 in north-central Minnesota reopened Saturday after being flooded following heavy rains earlier this week. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said that one lane of eastbound Highway 10 reopened Saturday afternoon in Morrison County. However, the westbound lanes remain closed as water still covers the road. The flooding followed a deluge Thursday night, when weather observers say storms dropped more than a foot of rain in parts of north-central Minnesota. On Friday, some homes in Randall near the Little Elk River had to be evacuated. The heavy rainfall overwhelmed storm drains, causing flooding on many area roads. Highway 10 was among them, and a five-mile stretch of the highway was submerged between Randall and Cushing. Transportation officials advised those driving this weekend toward northwestern Minnesota to take Interstate 94. 
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Highway 371 Construction Project Near Brainerd Underway

Road crossovers for centerline culverts continued Wednesday along Highway 371 near Brainerd. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is completing crossovers on Highway 371, Crow Wing County Road 125, and the Brainerd International Raceway entrance. They paved a portion of the crossovers Wednesday afternoon and will be completing the remainder of them on Thursday, June 23rd. This will allow traffic to run head-to-head depending on where the culvert work is at.
BRAINERD, MN
bulletin-news.com

Minnesota Man Dies Sunday in Freshwater Drowning on Pelican Lake

On Sunday, a 49-year-old Merrifield resident drowned in freshwater on Pelican Lake. A complaint of a guy being taken from the lake while swimming from a pontoon on the south end of Pelican Lake close to a public access received the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office’s attention at 2:59 pm.
MERRIFIELD, MN
Bring Me The News

Man pleads guilty for threatening to kill Hennepin County employees

A 60-year-old Minneapolis man who threatened to kill Hennepin County judges, clerks, deputies and other workers last summer has entered a guilty plea. Federal court records show that Peter Robert Berry has pleaded guilty to making the death threats, as well as possessing firearms as a felon. He was indicted in October 2021, Bring Me The News previously reported.
ccxmedia.org

Blue Line Extension Light Rail Route Officially Approved

A revised light rail route from Minneapolis to Brooklyn Park now has the green light. The Metropolitan Council and the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners approved the modified route for the METRO Blue Line Extension this week. The revised route would go down the middle of County Road 81. That...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KFIL Radio

Ongoing Armed Standoff in Central Minnesota

St. Michael, MN (KROC-AM News) - An ongoing armed standoff in central Minnesota was approaching 36 hours at noon Wednesday. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says officers were called to a residence in St. Michael early Tuesday on a report of a man and woman arguing while the man was holding a rifle.
KARE 11

Heavy rain causes mass flooding in Randall, Minnesota

RANDALL, Minn. — Crews in Morrison County are working to clear several roads around Randall, Minnesota after heavy rain overnight caused mass flooding. According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, all roads going to Randall are closed, as well as Highway 10 from Cushing to Randall after receiving about eight inches of rain.
RANDALL, MN
ktbb.com

Minnesota standoff ends between police and armed man

(ST. MICHAEL, Minn.) -- A 30-hour standoff involving Wright County sheriff's deputies and a suspect carrying a rifle came to end when authorities stormed the home in St. Michael, Minnesota, on Wednesday night. The standoff began after the sheriff's office received a complaint that a man and woman were verbally...
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report

Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending June 20, 2022. June 13th: Shaun Alika Brahs, 41 of Anoka was arrested in Montrose - charge of domestic assault. Craig William Daniels, 40 of Monticello was arrested in Silver Creek - two Wright Co. warrants - 5th degree-controlled substance. Jose Luis De Dios Camacho Jr, 20 of Waite Park was arrested in Monticello - charge of Fugitive from Justice from Another State. Brino Antonio Gamboa, 37 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - giving Peace Office false name & DOB. Tina Marie O’Rourke, 34 of Otsego was arrested in Sherburne Co. - charge of violation of harassment/restraining order. Josue Velez, 20 of Elk River was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - under 21 liquor consumption. Artez Michael Walker, 19 of Fargo, ND was arrested in Clay Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree-controlled substance.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
