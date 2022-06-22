Meryl Streep’s Four-Decade-Plus Love Story Is Better Than the Movies

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake were the best-dressed couple at this year's menswear shows during Paris Fashion Week, hands down. While a sighting of the low-key couple out in public is rare, when they do step out together, they definitely make it count. And this week, their finest couple's style moment occurred at the Dior Homme runway show on Friday. For the event, Biel tucked her white button-down shirt with short cuffed sleeves into a pair of belted khaki cargo pants, which coordinated with her husband's oversized beige coat and rubber boots. She accessorized with pointed-toe slingback heels, cat-eye sunglasses, and a tiny black leather handbag.
