Meryl Streep’s Four-Decade-Plus Love Story Is Better Than the Movies

It’s hard to believe that it’s been over eight years since Philip Seymour Hoffman died. And the actor is dearly missed, both for his comedic chops and the intensity he brought to his roles. Some would even go as far as to say that Hoffman’s intensity was “hardcore,” as Adam Sandler described his performance in “Punch Drunk Love” when he was a guest on Dana Carvey and David Spade‘s podcast “Fly On The Wall“ for a live show.

