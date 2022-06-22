ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Meryl Streep’s Four-Decade-Plus Love Story Is Better Than the Movies

By Vogue
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is much to admire about Meryl Streep—her 21 Oscar nominations, her three Oscar wins, her tireless advocacy for women’s rights, her faultless taste in eyeglasses—not least among them how visible...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 6

Kj 56
2d ago

Love her and every movie she has been in , I have nothing but the upmost Respect for this woman . 💯👍♥️🎥🎬📺🎟️

Reply
3
Related
Popculture

Netflix Is Axing Two Iconic Tom Hanks Movies in July

Tom Hanks fans may want to schedule a movie night soon, as two of the actor's most beloved films are leaving Netflix on July 31, 2022. Forrest Gump and You've Got Mail are both available to stream for about one more month. After that, you'll have to look somewhere besides Netflix to find these classics.
TV SHOWS
Vogue Magazine

‘It Was Just About Playing a Girl Who Really Loved a Boy’: Olivia DeJonge on Becoming Priscilla Presley For Elvis

Four months after sending through an audition tape for the role of Priscilla Presley in Elvis, Olivia DeJonge had a sit-down meeting with her agent and tentatively asked him whether he had heard back about the Baz Luhrmann biopic. The Melbourne-born, Perth-raised 24-year-old wasn’t hopeful, but her agent “checked his phone and was like, ‘Olivia, do not scream.’” A new text simply read: “Olivia’s the choice for Elvis.” “It was crazy.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grace Gummer
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Louisa Jacobson
Person
Mamie Gummer
Person
Henry Wolfe
Person
Don Gummer
theplaylist.net

Adam Sandler Says Philip Seymour Hoffman Turned Down Role As The Villain In ‘Billy Madison’

It’s hard to believe that it’s been over eight years since Philip Seymour Hoffman died. And the actor is dearly missed, both for his comedic chops and the intensity he brought to his roles. Some would even go as far as to say that Hoffman’s intensity was “hardcore,” as Adam Sandler described his performance in “Punch Drunk Love” when he was a guest on Dana Carvey and David Spade‘s podcast “Fly On The Wall“ for a live show.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Stepped Out for a Rare Couple's Street Style Moment

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake were the best-dressed couple at this year's menswear shows during Paris Fashion Week, hands down. While a sighting of the low-key couple out in public is rare, when they do step out together, they definitely make it count. And this week, their finest couple's style moment occurred at the Dior Homme runway show on Friday. For the event, Biel tucked her white button-down shirt with short cuffed sleeves into a pair of belted khaki cargo pants, which coordinated with her husband's oversized beige coat and rubber boots. She accessorized with pointed-toe slingback heels, cat-eye sunglasses, and a tiny black leather handbag.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Britney Spears Gets a Post-Wedding Haircut

Britney Spears is welcoming newly wed life with a new haircut. The singer posted a picture on Instagram lounging by the pool, and at first glance, you may not have noticed that she recently opted for a fresh hairstyle. If you take a closer look, however, you'd see that Spears's normally mid-back-length hair is now shoulder-length.
CELEBRITIES
TechSpot

Keanu Reeves appears to have changed his mind about NFTs

Facepalm: Keanu Reeves, who once laughed at the concept of NFTs, is getting into NFTs. The actor and his partner, Alexandra Grant, have become advisers to the Futureverse Foundation, a charitable foundation that aims to encourage artists to create non-fungible tokens for sale in the metaverse. The Hollywood Reporter writes...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Story#The Movies#Film Star
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Emmys 2022: The Fashions!

One of the best things about the Daytime Emmy Awards — aside from rooting for your favorites and seeing who wins — is checking out all the fabulous fashions on the red carpet! While pandemic restrictions meant no red carpet in 2020 and a limited one in 2021, the stars were shining bright again this year!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Like Midsomer Murders? You'll love this: Quirky cases, glorious scenery – as McDonald & Dodds returns, its stars reveal its magic formula

Despite declaring in the very first episode of McDonald & Dodds in 2020 that she’d only be in Bath for two years, ambitious former Met cop DCI Lauren McDonald (Tala Gouveia) is still there. Which means the West Country’s favourite crime-busting duo are back in one of Britain’s prettiest cities to hunt more killers in a third series.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Voices: Springsteen, Grohl, Lennon and… Depp. What was Paul McCartney thinking?

Glastonbury 2022 has already gifted us some real highlights, from Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen’s highly charged and blistering response to the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade and roll back 50 years of reproductive rights, to Greta Thunberg calling out the “forces of greed” on the Pyramid Stage. Billie Eilish was the youngest ever solo headliner, and wowed in true Gen Z fashion.The oldest headliner was, of course, Paul McCartney – that bloke from The Beatles. I grew up listening to McCartney’s voice, in the car and on vinyl. We were very much a Beatles household,...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MTV

Aced A 'Footloose' Dance-Off During Quarantine

The explosive third season of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy kicked off on June 22 the old-fashioned way: an all-out dance battle between the titular class and their rivals from the Sparrow Academy, all of whom busted moves to Kenny Loggins’s classic hit “Footloose.” And in a behind-the-scenes clip shared with MTV News on Friday (June 24), the cast revealed how much they enjoyed learning the movements to the song that has soundtracked many a montage.
THEATER & DANCE
thesource.com

Denzel Washington & Dakota Fanning Will Reunite In ‘Equalizer 3’

Announced the third installment in The Equalizer franchise, starring award-winning actor Denzel Washington, was in the works in January. Joining the trilogy is former Washington co-star and well-known actress Dakota Fanning, Deadline reports. Washington and Fanning will reunite after nearly 20 years of starring opposite each other in the 2004...
MOVIES
IGN

“I’ll Put Myself” – Chris Hemsworth Wants to Be in Deadpool 3 Just to Force Off Any Hugh Jackman Wolverine Cameos

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth will soon reprise his role as the Norse God of Thunder in the fourth film of Marvel's Thor franchise in Thor: Love and Thunder. The character made its live-action in 2011's Thor before becoming part of iconic Marvel teams such as The Avengers. Hemsworth is the currently the longest-serving actor in the MCU. However, he doesn't hold the record of playing a superhero character for the most amount of years, as that title goes to his Aussie brother in Hugh Jackman.
MOVIES
Vogue Magazine

The Grooms Embraced Rainbows, Drag, and The Wizard of Oz at Their Pennsylvania Wedding

PJ Magerko-Liquorice and Jordan Millington-Liquorice met at a photoshoot in April of 2018. Jordan, who was photographing the “creative and spooky project” directed by PJ, caught a glimpse of his future husband getting ready. “When PJ turned around in his makeup chair in full drag makeup, it was love at first sight!” Jordan says. PJ agrees. “When we locked eyes, even behind all of the makeup, I could feel my soul open up and trust him,” PJ says. “I saw a future with Jordan immediately.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy