Aiken County, SC

Early Voting Begins for South Carolina Runoffs

By Mary Liz Nolan
wgac.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly voting began today in South Carolina for next week’s primary election runoffs. Two races will be on the ballot in Aiken County. In the Republican runoff for...

wgac.com

Comments / 0

Related
wgac.com

Early Voting Ends Friday for SC Runoffs

Tuesday, June 28, is primary runoff day in South Carolina. Tomorrow is the last day you can vote early before Tuesday’s election. There are runoffs in two key races for U.S. Senate and Superintendent of Education. In the Democratic Senate race, it’s Catherine Fleming Bruce versus Krystie Matthews. The...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Primary election protests denied by South Carolina Republican Party

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Republican Party (SCGOP) said Friday four Primary protests were denied. The party’s State Executive Committee convened and voted on protests to the June 14, 2022 primary election. In a statement, the party said the protests were denied, “...after each candidate failed to present evidence that would have changed the outcome of the June 14 primary election.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Americus Times-Recorder

Unofficial Primary Election results

June 21, 2022 was Primary Election Day. Georgia Secretary of State’s office is reporting that 100% of the precincts have reported on all races. The US House of Representatives District 2 Republican winner is Chris West with 14,608 (51.33%) votes over Jeremy Hunt with 13,853 (48.67%) votes. Lieutenant Governor on the Democratic Ballot was won by Charlie Bailey with 162,350 (63.07%) votes over Kwanza Hall with 95,052 (36.93%) votes. Secretary of State on the Democratic ballot was won by Bee Nguyen with 197,991 (77.02%) of the votes over Dee Dawkins-Haigler with 59,089 (22.98%). Commissioner of Insurance on the Democratic ballot went to Janice Laws Robinson with 158,276 (63.47%) votes versus Raphael Baker with 90,055 (32.26%) votes. Commissioner of Labor – Democrat race was won by William “Will” Boddie, Jr. with 156,689 (62.26%) votes against Nicole Horn with 94,997 (37.74%).
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
South Carolina State
wgac.com

Local and State Georgia Runoff Races Decided

The Augusta Mayor’s race started out with a field of 9 candidates and it all came down to one tonight. Local businessman Garnett Johnson won the runoff race today, beating opponent Steven Kendrick with 53% of the vote. In the May 24th primary, Kendrick led Johnson by 105 votes, but no one had 50 % of the vote, plus one, to win the race outright.
AUGUSTA, GA
WBTW News13

South Carolina officials react to Supreme Court abortion ruling

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina officials began announcing their support for the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday morning, soon after the move was announced. Gov. Henry McMaster released a short statement Friday morning in response to the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling. “Today’s Supreme Court ruling is […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
abcnews4.com

North and South Carolina Senators react after passing of bipartisan gun reform bill

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The U.S. Senate has passed a major gun reform bill for the first time in decades. The bill which tightens background checks for gun buyers under the age of 21, closes the so called "boyfriend loophole," provides funding for states that pass red flag laws, and provides funding for school safety and mental health programs, passed in the Senate by a 65-33.
NORTH, SC
WJBF

Garnett Johnson apparent winner in 2022 runoff Election

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Local businessman Garnett Johnson is the apparent winner in the runoff race for Augusta Mayor. Johnson had 53% of the vote over Tax Commissioner Steven Kendrick. Kendrick had 46% of the vote according to the unofficial precinct reporting. Votes are not official until certified by the Richmond County Board of Elections.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Here’s who won the statewide runoffs in Tuesday’s election

Bee Nguyen won the Georgia primary runoff for the Democratic Party’s nomination for secretary of state on Tuesday night. Nguyen won 77% of the runoff votes, while her opponent, Dee Dawkins-Haigler, won 23%. Nguyen currently represents Atlanta in the Georgia House of Representatives. She will now face incumbent Republican...
ATLANTA, GA
live5news.com

McMaster touts budget accomplishments, announces vetoes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster says he vetoed 73 items from the state’s new spending plan. McMaster began a news conference on his budget vetoes Wednesday with a mention of Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge, who died in the line of duty. Aldridge was...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
The Georgia Sun

Live Georgia Election Results

Hit refresh to see updated results. Charlie Bailey appears to have won the Democratic Runoff for Lt. Gov. Bee Nguyen appears to have won the Democratic Runoff for Secretary of State. Janice Laws Robinson appears to have won the Democratic Runoff for Insurance Commissioner. William Boddie Jr. appears to have...
GEORGIA STATE
abccolumbia.com

Early voting for SC Primary Runoff opens Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Early voting for the June Primary Runoff begins this Wednesday and runs through Friday. Any voter can visit an early voting center in their county and vote from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. You need to have a valid I.D. You can find information about finding your early...
COLUMBIA, SC

