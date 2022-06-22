ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Five Days At Memorial’ Teaser: Vera Farmiga Leads The Cast Of Carlton Cuse & John Ridley’s Katrina Drama Series

By Charles Barfield
 3 days ago

Over the years since Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast in 2005, we’ve seen quite a few films and TV projects dedicated to telling that story. However, maybe none of which will be as harrowing as the upcoming Apple TV+ series, “Five Days at Memorial.”. As seen...

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Black Phone review – Ethan Hawke shines in a supernatural chiller

After a brief but well-regarded segue into the Marvel universe with Doctor Strange, director Scott Derrickson returns to his horror-drama roots with The Black Phone, a solid, spooky period chiller. Like his breakthrough picture, The Exorcism of Emily Rose, it combines conventional horror themes – in this case a masked child murderer (fully and terrifyingly inhabited by Ethan Hawke) and a supernatural element – with a rewarding depth of dramatic detail. The backdrop, blue-collar Denver in the late 1970s, is evoked through a nicotine and spilled Coors palette and the kind of parenting that is hands off apart from the occasional beatings.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Yellowstone’: Kevin Costner Says Taylor Sheridan’s Story Turning Into A Series Was A Surprise “Revelation”

When Kevin Costner first got pitched the dramatic Montana-set Western “Yellowstone” by Academy Award-nominated writer and director/creator/showrunner Taylor Sheridan (“Sicario,” “Wind River”) he was all in, though he may not have been entirely sure what he was signing up for. “He said something that I’ve been doing my whole career,” Costner recalled during this week’s press day to celebrate Paramount+’s very recent launch in the U.K. (June 22), alluding to some of his lengthier films like “The Postman.” “He goes, ‘Look, I want to make one long movie,’ [and] I thought perfect, I like long movies.” However, there was a twist to it all. Costner didn’t know the project would ultimately become a story told on TV. “I didn’t know it was going to become a series, that was a little bit of a revelation,” he admitted.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Apples’: Director Christos Nikou On The ‘Melancholic Smile’ Of His Movie While Teasing ‘Fingernails’ With Jessie Buckley & Producer Cate Blanchett [Interview]

When it premiered at the Venice Film Festival all the way back in 2020, Greek filmmaker Christos Nikou had the unlikeliest movie of the moment with his debut feature “Apples.” The film, produced long before COVID-19 upended the world, dealt with a fictional pandemic in which a mysterious illness causes amnesia. There’s droll comedy and poignant drama alike as protagonist Aris (Aris Servetalis) begins a guided program to recover what he’s lost: his memory.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Euphoria’ Star Hunter Schafer Joins Upcoming ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel

Just weeks after “The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes” added Rachel Zegler to its cast list, another Hollywood up-and-comer joins the cast, too. And this time, it’s Hunter Schafer, one of the stars of Sam Levison‘s hit HBO teen drama, “Euphoria.”. Variety...
MOVIES
Adam Sandler Says Philip Seymour Hoffman Turned Down Role As The Villain In ‘Billy Madison’

It’s hard to believe that it’s been over eight years since Philip Seymour Hoffman died. And the actor is dearly missed, both for his comedic chops and the intensity he brought to his roles. Some would even go as far as to say that Hoffman’s intensity was “hardcore,” as Adam Sandler described his performance in “Punch Drunk Love” when he was a guest on Dana Carvey and David Spade‘s podcast “Fly On The Wall“ for a live show.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Sundance Winner ‘Utama’ Takes Top Prize at Transilvania Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. Alejandro Loayza Grisi’s “Utama,” which won the grand jury prize in the World Cinema Dramatic competition at Sundance this year, took home top honors at the closing ceremony of the Transilvania Film Festival on Saturday night. Grisi’s feature debut tells the story of an elderly couple in the Bolivian highlands who refuse to relocate to the city despite the constant threat of drought. In a glowing review, Variety’s Peter Debruge described the film as a “sublime, quietly elegiac” character study that “looks quite unlike anything else.” “By relying on the simplicity, purity and poetry of...
MOVIES
Nathan Fillion Supports Embattled Director Joss Whedon: “I Would Work With Him In A Second”

Filmmaker Joss Whedon (“Avengers”) has had a bad couple of years. Starting in the summer of 2020, after “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” was announced, a wave of accusations about the director’s reportedly appalling behavior on the set of 2016’s “Justice League,” started to surface. Led by “Justice League” actor Ray Fisher, the worst of these claims included allegations that Whedon had threatened Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot during the reshoots of their embattled superhero film.
TV SHOWS
A Remastered Verison Of James Cameron’s ‘Titanic’ To Get Theatrical Release On Valentine’s Day 2023

Since “Avatar” is the top movie of all time at the worldwide box office, it’s safe to say that 20th Century Studios expects “Avatar: The Way Of Water” to make a lot of money when it releases this December. And for good measure, “Avatar” gets a remastered theatrical rerelease on September 23. And why not? It’s been thirteen years since the first film became a global phenomenon, so the general populace needs a reminder about it. Plus, more box office revenue: that’s what Hollywood really cares about.
MOVIES
‘1883’: Faith Hill & Tim McGraw On The ‘Yellowstone’ Legacy, Taylor Sheridan’s Writing & More

This week, Paramount+ launched in the UK with a broad content slate of more than 8,000 hours of content. The crown jewels in Paramount’s wares are writer/director/creator/showrunner Taylor Sheridan’s (“Sicario,” “Wind River”) “Yellowstone” series and its spin-off “1883,” both of which come from 101 Studios. A modern Western family dynasty drama, “Yellowstone” is set in current times and features actors like Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser, and Kelly Reilly as members of the Dutton family, protecting their ranch from the various forces trying to landgrab from them. As the series has shown, after four seasons and an upcoming fifth season in the fall (November 13, to be exact), patriarch John Dutton (Costner) made a promise to his grandfather to never sell the land, hold onto it, protect it, keep it in the family, regardless of whether it’s the right thing to do. It’s a promise he never intends to break as long as he is breathing.
TV SERIES
Michael Rooker Reunites With Director John McNaughton After Four Decades For New Serial Killer Pic ‘Road Rage’

Director John McNaughton made his name in Hollywood with subversive thrillers like 1998’s “Wild Things” and the 1986 seminal serial killer pic “Henry: Portrait of A Serial Killer.” The latter film gave “The Walking Dead” actor Michael Rooker one of his big breakout lead roles. Now, the two are set to work together once again.
MOVIES
‘Furiosa’: New Synopsis Reveals Heroine Will Face A New Wasteland Warlord Named Dementus, Who Leads The Biker Horde

Production on George Miller’s high-anticipated follow-up to “Mad Max: Fury Road” is well underway in the land down under. And now there are some interesting new details about the prequel pic that stars Anya Taylor-Joy of “The Northman” as the titular wasteland warrior Furiosa (taking over for Charlize Theron) and “Thor: Love & Thunder” lead Chris Hemsworth.
MOVIES
‘The Green Hornet & Kato’: Leigh Whannell In Talks To Direct New Movie At Universal

The superhero genre couldn’t be more popular. Marvel and DC films dominate the box office, and the latter has become a juggernaut of intertwined franchises to surpass the dominance of things like “Star Wars.” With that in mind, other studios that don’t have that sort of deep bench of comic book heroes have been adapting obscure or long-forgotten heroes in an attempt to strike gold. Universal Pictures, known for their “Jurassic World” and “Fast & Furious” franchises, is now attempting to bring the iconic radio/serial era superhero “The Green Hornet” back to the big screen with a new film.
MOVIES
‘Westworld’ Review: Season 4 Tries to Find Its Way Home In Inconsistent But Improved New Chapter

The third season of HBO’s “Westworld” was a dour death march as the show’s over-reliance on convoluted twists and turns led it to a place in which it barely resembled the clever sci-fi thriller it was in the first two seasons. Breaking the characters of this world out of the park that gave it a name allowed creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy a chance to tell any number of stories, and they arguably lost their way in this vision of the future, diving so deep into its philosophies and technology that they forgot to entertain.
TV SERIES
Contest: Win a Copy of Michael Bay’s ‘Ambulance’

Michael Bay‘s bombastic, high-energy, melodramatic films tend to produce polarizing responses to his work. Yet, no matter what camp you’re in, there is one thing you can’t deny: Bay knows how to make a thrilling movie and craft action like no other. His most recent film, “Ambulance,” which was released in theatres in April of this year, checks all those boxes, features a terrific cast, and is finally available for purchase on streaming platforms and DVD.
MOVIES
‘Doctor Strange 2’ Writer Talks About The Wasp’s Role In An Early Draft

After its successful theatrical run, where it grossed nearly $1 billion worldwide, “Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness” is now streaming on Disney+ (read our review here). And every Marvel movie’s time has an afterlife after its time in theaters where deleted scenes and scrapped ideas from them make their way to the fans. Sam Raimi‘s latest film is no different in this regard, with an alternate version of Raimi regular Bruce Campbell‘s post-credits scene and other deleted scenes.
MOVIES
John Williams’ ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Score Will Be His Last, But He’ll Keep Composing Other Music

John Williams is behind some of the most iconic scores in modern cinema. The list is impressive and seemingly endless: “Jaws,” “Star Wars,” “Jurassic Park,” “Indiana Jones,” “Harry Potter,” “Schindler’s List,” and more. But, now 90, Williams has decided that his film score for the upcoming “Indiana Jones 5,” will be his last–at least for the time being.
TENNIS
‘Mack & Rita’ Trailer: Diane Keaton Stars In A New Bodyswap Comedy From Director Katie Aselton

What would it take to become the person you always wanted to be? “Mack & Rita” hints at a surprising answer, looking forward instead of dwelling on past failures. The film tells the story of one writer who undergoes a transformation — rapidly turning into her 70-year-old self. While it might seem like a familiar premise, the project offers an introspective narrative for the main character.
MOVIES

