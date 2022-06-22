‘Five Days At Memorial’ Teaser: Vera Farmiga Leads The Cast Of Carlton Cuse & John Ridley’s Katrina Drama Series

This week, Paramount+ launched in the UK with a broad content slate of more than 8,000 hours of content. The crown jewels in Paramount’s wares are writer/director/creator/showrunner Taylor Sheridan’s (“Sicario,” “Wind River”) “Yellowstone” series and its spin-off “1883,” both of which come from 101 Studios. A modern Western family dynasty drama, “Yellowstone” is set in current times and features actors like Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser, and Kelly Reilly as members of the Dutton family, protecting their ranch from the various forces trying to landgrab from them. As the series has shown, after four seasons and an upcoming fifth season in the fall (November 13, to be exact), patriarch John Dutton (Costner) made a promise to his grandfather to never sell the land, hold onto it, protect it, keep it in the family, regardless of whether it’s the right thing to do. It’s a promise he never intends to break as long as he is breathing.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO