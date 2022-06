A local teen was injured when he was hit by a vehicle last night on Reynolds Road south of Eisenview Drive in Columbia County. The sheriff’s office says 16-year-old Will Clark and two other juveniles were walking along the road when Clark was struck at 9:30 p.m. He was taken to Doctors Hospital and is undergoing treatment for a head injury and fractured clavicle. The driver, Michael McCoy, told authorities he was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting the teen.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO