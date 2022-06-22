Does This Minnesota Company Still Make Crunch Cones?
By Kelly Cordes
WJON
4 days ago
Let's face it...we all have summer favorites, or maybe they are a year-round favorite of mine. For years, I thought that Dairy Queen had taken crunch cones off the menu. I moved back to Minnesota and found that indeed they were still available; you just had to ask for...
ANOKA, Minn. -- There's something sweet about finding the perfect strawberry."I just look to see how ripe they are, if they're too green put it back, and if red you keep it," David Wilson, from Ramsey, said. "Hope to get the red ones.""It was a good crop this year," Evan Rowe said.Rowe is the general manager at Berry Hill Farm in Anoka. He said there were around 500 customers that came through the family-run business Wednesday morning.Strawberry picking has been in high demand in recent years."A lot of people that came out for that first time right around 2020 and...
The Sunshine State has been fighting the economic windmills lately. First, the state suffered repercussions of the pandemic, then inflation, then the war in Europe, then the energy crisis, and finally, food shortages. Even Disney is thinking about leaving Florida. Is there an end to these woes? It seems like we're one incident short of aliens paying us a visit.
A popular restaurant in Minnesota is closing its doors for good at the end of the month after serving customers for over seven years. The Sheridan Room restaurant in northeast Minneapolis is shuttering at the end of the month, joining a long list of restaurants that have closed in recent months.
As we all know, food prices are already soaring in Michigan. If the shortages continue, food producers will be forced to increase prices even higher. Most of us are unaware of many inequalities in our societies. For example, people experience hunger in every district and county in the whole state of Michigan.
IT’S possible you might have a coin worth thousands and you can find one by just looking at the date. Some factors when determining the value of coins could depend on grade and condition, errors and low mintage. One Buffalo nickel with a 1918 date recently sold online for...
Mansa Musa is considered to be the richest person that ever existed throughout the history of humankind. He lived in the 14th century. His wealth is estimated to be around $400 billion in today's value after adjusting the inflation over time.
The World's Fair, otherwise known as EXPO 2027 could be held in Minnesota. At first I was thinking that it was just this giant fair... well not exactly. The renderings have been unveiled via Bring Me the News, and WOW! It's super futuristic. Bloomington, Minnesota is in the running up...
LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Revenue says that two Lakeville restaurant owners face charges related to failing to pay sales tax.The Dakota County Attorney's Office charged Linxiong Li and Wenzi Zeng with four felony counts each for assisting in the filing of fraudulent sales tax returns. Li faces four additional counts of willfully failing to pay sales tax.The complaint says that Li and Zeng own the restaurant together, and the couple used their payment system to suppress sales figures, removing items from checks or altering the price of items after transactions finished.For more than three years, between May 2016 and Dec. 2019, the complaint says the couple underreported $231,000 in total sales at the restaurant and reported the incorrect numbers to their accountant, who filed their monthly sales tax returns.Li owes over $27,900 in sales tax, penalties, and interest, the Department of Revenue states.Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, if a person is convicted.
MINNEAPOLIS – An eaglet that many have been watching on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' EagleCam took her first flight, or fledge, Thursday morning.She is just a little over 13 weeks old, which puts her right on schedule.DNR wildlife experts say she is showing great strength and flight control, especially in handling the wind gusts in the Twin Cities Thursday morning.
MINNEAPOLIS -- There are high expectations ahead as a new law will soon take effect that for the first time regulates the use of cannabinoids in food and beverages in Minnesota."Before, one department said this was fine, another department said don't put this in a food product - but it's not a food, it's a supplement," Mason Alt, owner of Retro Bakery in Columbia Heights, told WCCO. "There was this gray zone, and if you talked to any lawyer you get different answers."Alt said part of the ambiguity dates back to 2018 when Congress first legalized industrial hemp, defined as a cannabis...
BAYPORT, Minn. -- As Minnesota's average price for gasoline maintains a price near $4.75 a gallon heading into the heart of summer, marinas along the St. Croix River are averaging prices up to $2 more."What we thought might be highs last year are considered low this year," said Kori Derrick-Cisewski, the Bayport Marina Association's general manager. Derrick-Cisewski says an early procurement of the marina's gas for the season means they're able to sell it for $5.69 a gallon. Up the road, she says other marinas are forced to charge a dollar more. Still, the high prices are already leaving their...
The sweeping Jif peanut butter recall has just expanded to another product. As more and more products continue to be pulled from store shelves over fears of potential salmonella contamination, Albanese Confectionery Group, Inc. on May 27 voluntarily recalled some peanut butter cups sold at retailers nationwide. The U.S. Food...
The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, ranking the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Although Minnesota is known for its large cities such as Minneapolis and Saint Paul, it also has many charming small towns that are worth visiting. In general, small towns have a more relaxed pace, so they're a viable alternative to big cities. From cozy cafes serving homemade pies to quaint boutiques offering handmade jewelry, Minnesota has it all. So if you're looking for a unique travel destination, be sure to add one of Minnesota's small towns to your list.
