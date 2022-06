State of Repair is Motherboard's exploration of DIY culture, device repair, ownership, and the forces fighting to lock down access to the things you own. The Federal Trade Commission said Harley-Davidson has been illegally voiding the warranties of consumers who repair their motorcycles and has ordered them to stop the practice. According to the FTC’s complaint, Harley Davidson and, separately, the Westinghouse Electric Company, violated the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act act by voiding warranties of customers who used independent repair shops or did the work themselves. The FTC also claimed that Harley-Davidson did not fully disclose its warranty restrictions to customers.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO