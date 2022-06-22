Alumni Spotlight: Neriah Brown

Texas Chuck Wagon held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today in Nash to celebrate the business’ induction into the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce. As customers filled the restaurant’s main room, spokespeople from Texarkana’s big businesses met in the banquet room. Representatives for places like Texarkana College, Farmers Bank and Trust, and Christus St. Michael were in attendance. Chuck Wagon’s owner, Steve Morse, gave a quick speech. He discussed the future of the business and thanked everyone for attending. A representative for the Chamber of Commerce spoke and thanked Chuck Wagon for bringing in profits for the city. Everyone then gathered outside for the ceremony. The crowd cheered on Morse as he cut the symbolic red ribbon.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO