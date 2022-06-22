ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, AR

Alumni Spotlight: Neriah Brown

saumag.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’d love to share more about your professional success with our current and future students – please describe your career path to this point as well as your current profession:. After earning my associate degree from National Park College I transferred to Southern Arkansas University, where I...

web.saumag.edu

KSLA

Dads on Duty awards car to recent Southwood High graduate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport organization Dads on Duty recently put a smile on one Southwood High School student’s face. Before she heads off to college, Rondishe’a Williams was gifted a car!. The recent graduate entered a competition where students were asked to answer several questions in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
texarkanafyi.com

Entertainment In Texarkana this Weekend – June 24 & 25

Lots of great entertainment and events this weekend in Texarkana, a National Motorcycle Rally out at Camp Preston Hunt, a huge car truck and bike show at the park, and some great live music. On Saturday, June 25 the Caddo Area Council Boy Scouts of America will host the “Rumble...
TEXARKANA, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

Texas Chuck Wagon holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

Texas Chuck Wagon held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today in Nash to celebrate the business’ induction into the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce. As customers filled the restaurant’s main room, spokespeople from Texarkana’s big businesses met in the banquet room. Representatives for places like Texarkana College, Farmers Bank and Trust, and Christus St. Michael were in attendance. Chuck Wagon’s owner, Steve Morse, gave a quick speech. He discussed the future of the business and thanked everyone for attending. A representative for the Chamber of Commerce spoke and thanked Chuck Wagon for bringing in profits for the city. Everyone then gathered outside for the ceremony. The crowd cheered on Morse as he cut the symbolic red ribbon.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTAL

Shreveport restaurant’s new look featured on Food Network

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The transformation of a local restaurant gets national attention on the Food Network. A watch party was held Thursday evening at Eddie’s Restaurant on Hollywood Avenue in Shreveport. Family and friends taking in their ‘Restaurant Impossible” episode which aired for the first time.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WEAR

Louisiana city marshal who drowned in Destin escorted back home

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Nearly a dozen Louisiana law enforcement agencies arrived in Pensacola Friday to escort the body of Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell, Jr. back home. Caldwell's body was found in the Gulf of Mexico on June 18, after he fell off of his boat while trying to retrieve his hat.
PENSACOLA, FL
KTAL

Missing woman with dementia found; Silver Alert canceled

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say an elderly woman with dementia who walked away from a Shreveport hospital Friday has been found. Louisiana State Police issued a statewide Silver Alert late Friday for 67-year-old Sherry Wyant, who was last seen leaving Shriner’s Hospital on Woodrow and Dowdell Street around 5 p.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAL

2 injured early Friday in Shreveport I-20 W crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A crash in the Western Hills neighborhood Friday morning is under investigation. Police and emergency services were called to the scene near the intersection of I-20 W and Pines Rd just before 4:00 a.m. A white van overturned on I-20 and the right lane was closed while crews worked on the scene. All lanes have now been reopened.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Jumper from the Texas St. Bridge found dead in Red River

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City police say the body of a woman has been recovered from the Red River Friday morning. Witnesses reported seeing the woman jump from the Texas Street bridge. The Bossier City Fire Department put a boat in the water and found the woman's body a...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Jail Inmate Dies After Beating in the Lockup

Shreveport city jail inmate has died after he was reportedly beaten by a fellow inmate while in the lockup. The elderly male prisoner died Monday, June 20th at Ochsner LSU Health hospital. 72-year-old Bobbie Young died at 4:39 p.m. at Ochsner, where he had been taken with head injuries back...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Caddo grand jury returns 4 murder indictments

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Four homicide indictments are among the six returned by a Caddo Parish grand jury Wednesday. Archille Parrel Holmes Jr., 27, of Shreveport, in the Feb. 16 shooting death of Tomel Henry following a domestic argument. Shamichael Antonio Pearson, 18, of Shreveport, in the March 3 shooting death...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana police arrest man with five felony warrants, add six more

Texarkana police arrested Anthony Sandoval, 27, for five felony warrants after a brief foot chase. An Arkansas-side investigator initially observed Sandoval getting into a vehicle at a local motel and recognized him. He followed Sandoval's vehicle as it traveled south down Stateline Ave. Texas-side authorities were called to make the traffic stop.
TEXARKANA, AR
westcentralsbest.com

Truck driver injured in I-220 crash

SHREVEPORT, La. - A truck driver was seriously injured Friday afternoon when the 18-wheeler he was driving flipped over on Interstate 220 at Lakeshore Drive. Shreveport firefighters had to extricate the driver from the truck's cab. He was flown from the scene by Life Air to Ochsner LSU Health. Police...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Elderly inmate dies weeks after attack in holding cell

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An elderly male prisoner reportedly beaten at the Shreveport City Jail earlier this month has died and charges have been upgraded against the fellow inmate accused of attacking him. According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, 72-year-old Bobbie Young died Monday afternoon at Ochsner LSU...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

I-220E partially reopened after big rig rollover traps driver

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One lane remains closed but traffic is flowing again on Interstate 220 westbound in Shreveport, where a big rig hauling lumber rolled over early Friday afternoon, trapping the driver. It happened just before 1 p.m. on I220 E at Lakeshore Drive The road had to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Teen dies after being found unresponsive in vehicle

Summer camps take steps to help keep campers safe in the heat. KSLA reached out to people in Shreveport for how they feel about the proposal. KSLA spoke with SPAR Recreation to see how they’re taking precautions against those blazing rays.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

SPD: 1 shot in road rage incident outside Shreveport grocery store

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting they say was the result of a road rage incident that ended outside a grocery store in Shreveport‘s South Highland neighborhood early Saturday afternoon that left one man critically wounded. Police say a 60-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries as...
SHREVEPORT, LA

