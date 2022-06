SAN JOSE, Calif.—The San José State women's water polo team roster will have a new look for the 2023 season as the Spartans welcome seven new players to the roster. "We are very excited to welcome this group of talented athletes to the Spartan Water Polo family," said head coach Beth Harberts. "These dynamic players give us depth in each position and bring a high level water polo experience at the club and international level. As the program continues to get stronger, we are bringing in players that know the work ethic, sacrifice and character that it takes to bring home championships. We are looking forward to working with these quality young women."

