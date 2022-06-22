ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Signs Ashley Moody Backed Proposal Combating Organized Retail Theft

By Florida Daily
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Arve_0gIgQzFm00

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody thanked Gov. Ron DeSantis for signing legislation to help Florida prosecutors dismantle organized retail theft rings.

During the 2022 Florida Legislative Session, Moody worked with lawmakers to pass Senate Bill 1534 to provide more tools to prosecute members of organized retail theft rings. Prior to the start of the session, retail theft escalated dramatically in large cities outside of Florida—with major incidents occurring during the holiday shopping season in locations like Los Angeles and San Francisco.

“We continue to be proactive in making sure organized retail theft rings do not have a free pass to pillage retailers in Florida. While prosecutors in other states may turn a blind eye to these massive retail crimes, in Florida we enforce the law to protect our citizens and visitors. This new law will help us continue this important work and enhance public safety. I want to thank Gov. DeSantis and state lawmakers who fought for this important legislation to help us build a ‘Stronger, Safer Florida,’” she said.

State Sen. Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, and state Rep. Chuck Clemons, R-Newberry, championed the proposal in the Legislature.

“Law enforcement and our state prosecutors asked for tools to address the growing crime of organized retail theft, also known as ‘smash and grab.’ I believe Senate Bill 1534 delivers those tools. I applaud General Moody for coming out strong on felony retail theft. There must be consequences,” Boyd said.

“The passage of this critical legislation sends out the strongest of messages that our state is not going to tolerate our communities’ retail establishments being terrorized. We are prepared to give law enforcement and prosecutors all the tools they need to keep this brand of crime out of Florida and let it be known, they will use them,” Clemons said.

Florida Retail Federation President and CEO Scott Shalley also praised the bill.

“Under the leadership of Attorney General Moody, Florida continues to lead the nation in the fight against organized retail crime. We thank Governor DeSantis and the Legislature for supporting and protecting Florida retailers,” Shalley said.

The new law, which takes effect Oct. 1, creates second-degree and third-degree felony retail theft crimes based on multiple retail thefts occurring in a limited time period in different merchant locations. Under the new law, someone who steals 20 or more items, through five or more separate thefts within a certain period, can be charged with a second-degree felony.

A person who steals 10 or more items, through at least five thefts within a certain period, can be charged with a third-degree felony.

The offense severity level ranking chart of the Criminal Punishment Code will rank felony retail theft offenses as either level five or six, depending on severity.

In December 2021, Moody launched the Florida Organized Retail Crime Exchange—a statewide task force and database to help spot trends, identify suspects and take down massive, organized retail theft rings. It also bridges the gap between law enforcement, prosecutors and retailers to work together and share information on theft incidents statewide.

Comments / 27

William McLean Buddy
3d ago

Again Thank you Governor De Santis for supporting our Laws and being Proactive in Continuing to make Florida a States than Inforce the Laws .

Reply(2)
14
freedom
3d ago

Sending the right message to those that assume law and order is a passing fad, but true Americans endorse law and order as the foundation of a stable society. Now if we can get those in DC to demand our Justice Department do it's job, and arrest those that would violate our laws on issues of intimidating our justices to sway their opinions. To close our borders. To protect our national security by assuring our military equipment that depends on fossil fuels don't run out and become a stable target for any nation wishing to do us harm. Running out of gas on your way home is bad, but to have our tanks do so in combat is what could happen and our nation taken over...as happened to the Germans when their tanks ran out of fuel.

Reply(4)
11
Cameo
3d ago

while he's the biggest criminal of them all, allowing his donors to rob the people of every dime with their unfettered price gouging! that's what he should be regulating

Reply(1)
5
Related
villages-news.com

Governor signs legislation cracking down on transport of illegal aliens into Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed legislation which prohibits governmental entities, including state agencies and local governments, from contracting with common carriers who knowingly transport illegal aliens into Florida. DeSantis has directed the Department of Management Services (DMS) to immediately enter into rulemaking to implement the provisions of the new law....
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL governor vetoes alimony overhaul, marking its third failure in a decade of ‘reform’ efforts

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday vetoed an alimony overhaul bill that was sponsored by the state chairman of his political party and opposed by the National Organization for Women, the Family Law Section of the Florida Bar, and other critics. It was the third strike in a decade for groups of ex-spouses seeking to […] The post FL governor vetoes alimony overhaul, marking its third failure in a decade of ‘reform’ efforts appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

DeSantis Called 'Heartless,' Accused of not Caring for his Family

FORT LAUDERDALE—During a rally in protest of the Supreme Court ruling that overturned the Roe vs. Wade abortion ruling, State Senator Tina Polsky (D) announced to the crowd of about 250 at the Esplanade in Downtown Fort Lauderdale that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis didn't care about women, particularly his wife and daughters.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoes local business ‘protection’ bill

'The better approach is to enact targeted preemption legislation when local governments act in a way that frustrates state policy and/or undermines the rights of Floridians.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed SB 620 on Friday, a top priority of Senate President Wilton Simpson which sought to punish local governments for passing laws detrimental to local businesses.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

DeSantis turns down alimony overhaul for Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Acting on one of the most emotionally charged issues of the 2022 legislative session, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday vetoed a measure that would have overhauled the state’s alimony laws. DeSantis’ veto marked the third time that supporters of changing the alimony system have successfully...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Clemons
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Ashley Moody
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis vetoes hospital district conversion bill

Fort Myers-based Lee Memorial Health Systems was the driving force behind SB 1260. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday vetoed a bill that would have set up a process for independent hospital districts to convert into private nonprofit entities. Fort Myers-based Lee Memorial Health Systems was the driving force behind SB...
FORT MYERS, FL
floridapolitics.com

One of Florida’s biggest unions backs Charlie Crist for Governor

The endorsement for the former Republican Governor exhibits his mainstream Democratic bona fides in the coming election. One of the state’s largest unions weighed in on the heavily contested Democratic Primary and in what they called a “landslide” vote Friday, decided Charlie Crist is the best candidate to beat Gov. Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Retail Crime#Thefts#Florida Attorney General#Politics State#Senate#Legislature
floridapolitics.com

Rob Long: Bill could kill or cripple Florida’s Conservation Districts

Who will be purged next under Florida’s autocratic regime? This is only the beginning. Last week, I was stripped of the office I’ve held for the last six years — the office I was re-elected to in 2020 by over 326,000 Palm Beach County voters. And I wasn’t alone. Many of the 280 elected volunteers serving on Florida’s Soil & Water Conservation Districts (SWCDs) may have suffered the same fate.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Clearwater company leads suit against DeSantis for "Stop WOKE" act

A honeymoon registry company and a company that offers training on diversity and inclusion are suing to block Florida's "Stop WOKE" act. Driving the news: Honeyfund, based in Clearwater, joined workplace diversity consultancy Collective Concepts and its co-founder Chevara Orrin to file their suit Wednesday. HB7, dubbed by Gov. Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida lawmakers react to Roe v. Wade overturning

ORLANDO, Fla. – The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was met with swift condemnation and equally swift praise from lawmakers in Florida. The majority opinion was penned by Justice Samuel Alito, with Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett joining. Chief Justice Roberts concurs with the ruling, but also said he would have upheld the Mississippi law at the center of this case without necessarily overturning Roe.
FLORIDA STATE
thewestsidegazette.com

Shock Poll: Charlie Crist leads Ron DeSantis Amid COVID-19 Surge

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist narrowly leads Gov. Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup, according to the latest survey from St. Pete Polls. The results come as DeSantis continues to face criticism for his COVID-19 response amid a major surge in cases and hospitalizations that is making Florida the epicenter of the pandemic.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
FloridaDaily

Florida Ranks in the Middle of New Healthiest States Index Comparing the States

Florida is the 21st healthiest state in the nation according to a new study that ranks all the states and the District of Columbia against 13 contributing factors. The Healthiest States Index, published by fitness advice platform BarBend, uses the latest available data from the US Census and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), published between 2015 and 2022, for residents of the US aged 18 and over. It ranks 51 U.S. jurisdictions based on three main pillars: lifestyle behavior, weighing 55 percent of the ranking; health status (25 percent); and available fitness infrastructure (20 percent).
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Andrew Gillum, former Tallahassee mayor and Democratic nominee for Florida governor indicted on federal charges of wire fraud, false statements to FBI

Washington – Former Tallahassee mayor and 2018 Democratic nominee for Florida Governor Andrew Gillum was indicted on 21 counts, including conspiracy, wire fraud and making false statements to investigators. According to the federal indictment unsealed Wednesday in the Northern District of Florida, Gillum and his associate-turned-co-defendant, communications executive Sharon...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy