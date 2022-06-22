ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 Must-Have Players (2022 Fantasy Football)

fantasypros.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re a little less than a month and a half away from the season’s first hint of NFL action, the Hall of Fame Game — the true beginning of fantasy football draft season. That doesn’t mean you can’t start prepping early and get the jump on your...

www.fantasypros.com

fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Pick-by-Pick Analysis & Takeaways (2022)

I have a love-hate relationship with the month of June. June represents the time of year where the weather is best (I like the heat, sue me) and marks the time where my (highly-mediocre) golf game starts rounding into form. But June also represents the “quiet” time on the NFL calendar as players rest up before training camp.
NFL
Yardbarker

Seahawks Post-Offseason Depth Chart Review: Cornerbacks

Amid an offseason defined by change, the Seahawks initiated a substantial shakeup in the secondary for a second straight offseason, overhauling their cornerback group with a pair of rookies and allowing a quality starter to walk in free agency. One year after Shaquill Griffin departed for Jacksonville, D.J. Reed flew...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Raiders' Opponents Ranked: WRs, No. 4

In making back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus. That will include facing some of the NFL's best wide receivers. When the Raiders travel to face the Seattle Seahawks, they...
SEATTLE, WA
fantasypros.com

Joe Pisapia’s Fantasy Football Rankings, Advice & Cheat Sheet (2022)

The 2022 NFL season is approaching, and that means it’s time to prepare for your fantasy football draft. What better way to do that than to practice drafting with our free mock draft simulator! Beyond our tools, we’re also going to have you covered throughout the draft prep season with our content.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Superflex Fantasy Football Rankings: FantasyPros Staff Consensus (2022)

It’s never too early to look at rankings ahead of the 2022 fantasy football season. Now is the time to see where the experts have players ranked versus the early average draft position (ADP). Our team of analysts share their updated 2022 redraft superflex fantasy football rankings. FantasyPros Staff...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Debate: Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton (2022)

There are always debates in fantasy football. It’s often what makes fantasy football draft prep discussions so much fun (or frustrating)! That’s certainly the case this year with so many players changing teams. One wide receiver duo that has been a hot topic this year is Denver Broncos Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. With Russell Wilson in town, expectations are sky-high. But most analysts are either team Sutton or team Jeudy. Where do you stand? Let’s take a look at both sides of the fantasy football debate.
NFL
fantasypros.com

DeAndre Hopkins still hopes to reduce 6-game suspension

DeAndre Hopkins is still hoping to have his 6-game suspension for a positive PED test reduced, claiming the Ostarine found was "contamination, not something directly taken" as reported by MLB.com's Kevin Patra. (Kevin Patra, NFL.com) Fantasy Impact:. Hopkins' suspension is unlikely to be reduced at this point as the NFL...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Philadelphia Eagles Stats to Know & Top Takeaways (2022 Fantasy Football)

The NFL landscape changes yearly, and the variance spreads from free agent signings, NFL Draft picks, coaching hires, and more. Understanding what a team’s offensive scheme could look like and meshing that with relevant nuggets from the previous year helps shape our view of teams and players for the upcoming season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

Lars Nootbaar homers in Thursday's loss to Brewers

Nootbaar has picked up hits in just three of his last seven games for the Cardinals, hitting .286 with two runs scored, one home run, and three runs batted in over that span. The 24-year-old offers little fantasy value in any format currently, hitting just .169 with nine runs scored, two home runs, and seven runs batted in through 66 plate appearances this season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
fantasypros.com

MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Friday (6/24) PREMIUM

There are only two teams that aren’t playing on the main slate. Thus, it’s a jam-packed Friday night for DFS, including 14 games, starting at 7:05 pm ET on DraftKings and FanDuel. So, there is a vast player pool to sift through. Friday's Starting Pitcher Strategy. A white-hot...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Draft Rankings, Tiers & Player Notes: D/ST (2022)

It’s never too early to look at rankings ahead of the 2022 fantasy football season. Now is the time to see where the experts have players ranked versus the early average draft position (ADP). Check out our top D/ST rankings along with player notes as you prepare for your...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Kenny Pickett signs rookie contract with Steelers

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Kenny Pickett have agreed to terms on his rookie contract. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network) Pickett was selected by the Steelers with the 20th pick of April’s NFL draft after having a breakout senior season at Pittsburgh where he seemingly came out of nowhere to be named an All-American and win the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. Pickett will certainly get every opportunity to be Pittsburgh’s QB of the future, but it’s uncertain if he will be the team's starter in his rookie season. Pickett will be competing with veteran QBs Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph in training camp. Recent minicamp reports revealed that Pickett has been working with the third-team offense and that Trubisky has been the most consistent QB in practice. If Pickett can close the gap and demonstrate the ability to run the offense at least close to as well as Trubisky then he would likely get the nod as the team's starter to enter the season. Even if Pickett is named the starter, he’s unlikely to provide much fantasy value in single QB redraft leagues.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fantasypros.com

Curtis Samuel has impressed Commanders’ QB Carson Wentz

While speaking with the media, Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz had high praise for WR Curtis Samuel, saying “He’s explosive. When you see the ball in his hands and how quickly he’s making a guy miss or he’s getting down the field, it’s impressive. It’s been fun to build that chemistry and see what he does well.” (CBS Sports )
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PFF: Bills own two of the NFL's best contracts

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane is regarded amongst the best in the business. His job requires a keen eye for talent and scouting, swinging trades, and overall, building a roster from top-to-bottom. Factored into there is keeping some of your own around. Pro Football Focus reflected how strong Beane...
NFL

