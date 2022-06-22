Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Earns win over A's

Upton, who went 1-for-3 with a walk in a win over the Angels on Saturday, has now reached safely in six straight games. The veteran has just one extra-base hit, a double, over his first 31 plate appearances in a Mariners uniform, but his ability to get on base consistently of late is encouraging. Upton can still play the corner outfield spots and has made an appearance apiece in right and left field thus far, but the DH role that has served as his primary path to playing time so far could become mostly unavailable as part of the domino effect of Kyle Lewis' eventual return from a concussion.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO