Summer 2022 will officially get underway around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21. Fall will officially start on Thursday, September 22. This is East Texas. We know that the Summer Solstice and Autumnal Equinox don't really matter much when it comes to summer temps in the Pineywoods. 90 degrees days are nothing out of the ordinary for parts of April and into May, and sweating in the shade is pretty commonplace in October. But, so far, the 'pre-summer' of 2022 has been a little bit alarming. It has been quite hot, even by our standards.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO