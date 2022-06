The 40th annual Manilla Rough Riders Chuckwagon Barbecue and Open Horse Show is this weekend in Manilla. The event takes place on the north edge of Manilla at Rough Riders Arena on Sunday. Entry to the Horse Show begins at 11:00 a.m., with the show starting at 12:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Nine events will take place during the show, including junior barrel crawl, spear race, pole bending, barrel race, flag race, and more. The entry fee is three dollars per event or $15 for all of them. Grilled pork and beef sandwiches along with refreshments will be available. Individuals can contact Jay Miller or Dan Schechinger for more information on the event. Those contact points can be found included with this story on our website.

MANILLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO